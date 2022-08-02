Read on www.inkfreenews.com
WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
inkfreenews.com
Council Member Upset With Temporary Bike Lane
WARSAW – City Council Member Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the establishment of a temporary bicycle lane in downtown Warsaw. The temporary bike lane on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets were established...
inkfreenews.com
Belle Augusta Residents Request Speed Signs
WARSAW – Residents of Belle Augusta voiced their concerns to the Warsaw Traffic Commission on Wednesday about speeding vehicles in the subdivision. Linda Waltz said she and her husband would like to have some speed limit signs in Belle Augusta. “There are 77 lots, probably 60 of the houses...
inkfreenews.com
Oakwood Cemetery Board Hears About Water Leaks
WARSAW — One of the big issues Oakwood Cemetery is looking at is water pipe leaks, Oakwood Cemetery Sexton Hal Heagy told the Board of Regents Thursday, Aug. 4. He said the cemetery has a new leak, which is the fourth one this year. The leak is coming from...
inkfreenews.com
Mentone Trying To Reduce Loitering In Park, Cemetery
MENTONE — Mentone is continuing to work on ways to preventing people from loitering in the town’s park and cemetery. At its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Mentone Town Council looked at a draft of an ordinance that in part restricts being in the park and the cemetery at night.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Discusses 2023 Budget
WARSAW — Business focused on the future with discussions on Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s 2023 budget during an Aug. 2 board meeting. WWFT’s budget is separated into four funds: operating, equipment replacement, fire pension and hazardous materials response. WWFT Chief Garrett Holderman made a budget presentation to city...
95.3 MNC
Project on Johnson Street in Elkhart, road remains closed
The project on Johnson Street in Elkhart will cause the road to remain closed a bit longer. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s office says the City is waiting for private utilities to complete their portion of the project before our crews can move on to the next step. The City...
wfft.com
Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
WANE-TV
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, South West Channel Road, south of South Lake Shore Drive East, Warsaw. Driver: Heaven L. Ousley, 25, East CR 600S, Warsaw. Ousley said the vehicle’s accelerator malfunctioned, causing her to lose control. Her vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Ousley complained of minor pain in her left knee. Damage: Up to $5,000.
Inside Indiana Business
Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire
Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
inkfreenews.com
Woodward’s Retirement Leads To Closing Of Animal Hospital
WARSAW – The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31, as a result of the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club. as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
greatlakesecho.org
Indiana environmental services exec sentenced for mishandling hazardous wastes
A federal judge has placed the ex-president of a Fort Wayne environmental services company – described in her lawyer’s sentencing memorandum as “kind, generous, hard-working and honest” and a “huge source of inspiration” for her children and grandchildren” – on probation for two years for illegally storing hazardous wastes and falsifying a document.
inkfreenews.com
Echoes Of The Past Plan Event For Friday And Saturday
CLAYPOOL — A tractor show, drive and pull are just three of the events planned for the Echoes of the Past community event set for Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. It will be located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Starting at noon and running until 9 p.m. Friday, members of the club will be showing off their vintage and antique tractors, taking children of all ages on the tractor driving experience and guiding patrons through the many other activities throughout the grounds.
inkfreenews.com
Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow
WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
inkfreenews.com
Peru Sees Rise In Trains Blocking Crossings, Seeks To Resolve issue
PERU — Peru officials are asking residents to start reporting train blockages in an effort to land a federal grant to fix the ongoing issue in which miles-long trains block every crossing in the city. Interim Peru Mayor Patricia Russell said that for years, Norfolk Southern trains have blocked...
Inside Indiana Business
LRS continues northern Indiana expansion
Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
