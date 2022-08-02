ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delegates from seven states meet in Philly to enhance Black teacher pipeline

By Dale Mezzacappa
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MovGM_0h2ERn4J00

Toni Washington, 24, who is about to start her career as a physical education teacher, describes herself as a decidedly unemotional person. That’s why she surprised herself when she choked up describing an encounter with a student at Colonial Middle School near Philadelphia during her time there as a long-term substitute.

The expression on the child’s face – as the sixth grader realized that she had a teacher who looked like her – is still seared in Washington’s mind and can, as the fledgling educator discovered, still provoke tears. It was a look of “pure awe.”

The incident confirmed for Washington that her career choice was the right one.

“It was a light bulb moment,” she said. “I realized how much it meant to her to have a Black teacher.”

Washington was among more than 130 people at an event last week in Philadelphia sponsored by the Center for Black Educator Development and the Education Trust, both national education advocacy groups, called “Building A Movement: Creating & Sustaining Diverse Teacher Workforces.” Teams from seven states, including Pennsylvania, were at the conference to brainstorm strategies for luring more people of color into the teaching profession.

The teaching ranks are still overwhelmingly dominated by white educators, even though the nation’s public school population has recently become majority non-white.

The trend has persisted despite evidence that all students benefit from a diverse workforce. One 2018 study showed that Black students who have one Black teacher between kindergarten and grade three are 13% more likely to graduate high school and 19% more likely to enroll in college than Black students from the same school who did not have a Black teacher. Other research shows that white students who have had Black teachers also benefit, not necessarily academically but in terms of future attitudes and life choices, such as where to live.

The conference “centered voices and experiences of diverse teachers and recognized the fact that a quality educator workforce is a diverse educator workforce,” said Sharif El-Mekki, a longtime Philadelphia teacher and principal who founded the Center for Black Educator Development. He emphasized the need for policymakers to “keenly listen to the lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, and Brown practitioners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8otb_0h2ERn4J00

Districts, states, and education leaders need to build a pipeline and take a long view of the issue, said Eric Duncan, senior policy analyst at Ed Trust, whose research and advocacy centers on equity.

“We wanted the state teams to leave with a power map, talking points, a data narrative, to form the basis of a pitch to policymakers in their states on what they need to do to increase diversity in the workforce,” he said.

The conference highlighted how policymakers need to think outside the box and develop innovative partnerships to address what El-Mekki called “the complex and entrenched barriers” to diversifying the teaching force – now about 80% white.

The barriers can be myriad for African Americans in particular to enter teaching, according to the research. Many Black students attended underfunded schools and didn’t have good experiences with their own educations, making the idea of teaching as a career unappealing.

Teaching is not a particularly high-paying profession – many students assume there is more money to be made elsewhere. Certification requirements can be onerous, and differ from state to state. Candidates must pass a licensing test called the Praxis used by Pennsylvania and several other states that, critics say, doesn’t necessarily measure the traits and knowledge that make a good teacher while showing wide gaps in passing rates among racial groups. High percentages of would-be teachers of color have difficulties passing the test and obtaining their licenses.

In addition to finding innovative ways to attract new talent, policymakers need to address teacher attrition, which is higher among teachers of color, said Ed Trust’s Duncan.

They were more likely to leave due to COVID-related issues, but also to report more political pressures around “what to teach and what not to teach” in their classrooms.”

“We have to make sure they have access to supports to stay in classroom environments that are culturally affirming,” he said.

Pennsylvania last month released a new strategy for recruiting and retaining more teachers. One of the goals is to “build a diverse workforce representative of the students we serve,” citing the research showing that students perform better when taught by teachers who share their race or language.

Students of all backgrounds who learn in diverse settings are less likely to engage in stereotyping, are more likely to live in integrated settings as adults, and are more likely to “exhibit increased intellectual self-confidence and develop critical leadership skills,” the state report said.

Pennsylvania has set a goal that by 2025, the percentage of educators of color entering the profession in the state will increase from 13% to 25%. Also last month, the General Assembly passed legislation making it easier for teachers from other states to become certified in Pennsylvania.

In the Colonial School District, covering several wealthy, mostly white towns on the northwest border of Philadelphia, just under 10% of students are Black, but hardly any of the teachers are. When Washington starts her first permanent teaching assignment later this month at the district’s 1,500-student Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School, she will be the only Black teacher on staff. She teaches health and physical education and coaches soccer.

Lisa Richardson is an English teacher at Upper Darby High School, one of the largest high schools in the state with more than 3,800 students, in a more working-class district on the southwest edge of Philadelphia. Half the student body is Black, but out of a professional staff of 236, Richardson said, just six teachers, two counselors, and one social worker at the high school are African American.

Richardson developed a course on African American literature, “which I got school board approval for,” she said. It became so popular that there are now more sections than she herself can handle.

Richardson is the only Black teacher in the English department, which means some sections are taught by white teachers. That’s not necessarily a problem – as she tells her students: “Would you say because I’m not British I can’t teach British literature?”

Still, students tell her they signed up for the course because they wanted her as a teacher.

“They want a Black teacher teaching a Black curriculum,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many 12th grade students tell me, ‘you’re the first Black teacher I ever had.’”

When Richardson started in 2013, students would stop her in the hallway and say, “You work here as a teacher?” Now, she advises a Black Student Union, a Stay Woke club for students of all backgrounds who want to unpack issues involving race, and a club on hair called Naptually Imperfect.

She loves it, but adds, “I’m at my club limit. I’m exhausted.”

Not to mention that she can “go through an entire day without seeing another Black adult, which she says is “isolating.” Teacher attrition is a problem across the board, but circumstances like that lead to higher attrition rates among the few Black teachers, she said.

Richardson was among 14 people from Pennsylvania, including at least four classroom teachers, who came to last week’s conference looking to help develop strategies for recruiting and retaining Black teachers. In Pennsylvania as a whole, 14.5% of students are Black, but just 3.8% of teachers are – and a high proportion teach in Philadelphia, where about a quarter of the educator workforce is Black, compared to two-thirds of the students. However, that percentage has declined over the past two decades.

Similarly, 12% of students but just 1% of teacherare Latinx. And 4% of students are Asian, compared to less than 1% of teachers.

In their caucus, the Pennsylvania delegation agreed that it is important to raise awareness of the issue through connections with officeholders, making sure districts have diversity officers and advisory committees, developing partnerships with outside organizations, keeping the issue in the public eye through op-eds and other media, and finding more systematic ways to recruit students when they are still in high school.

Other states at the conference were Tennessee, California, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas.

The gathering included a few white teachers, including Mandy Edwards, a colleague of Washington’s at Plymouth-Whitemarsh. She teaches a hip-hop studies class, which includes “looking at injustices in the legal system.” She sponsors a Black cultural awareness group with a Black parent and community member who volunteers to help her without pay.

But Edwards said she struggles “as a white teacher to support” teachers of color “and not overstep. I felt weird coming here. We hear so many white voices.”

Washington, the physical education teacher at Plymouth Whitemarsh, is eager to start her first permanent job, but also feels the pressure.

“All eyes are on me,” she said. “I don’t want to fail myself and I don’t want to fail the kids.”

Dale Mezzacappa is a senior writer for Chalkbeat Philadelphia, where she covers K-12 schools and early childhood education in Philadelphia. Contact Dale at dmezzacappa@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
State
Tennessee State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Richardson
Person
Mandy Edwards
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Colonial Middle School
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding

(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Will Clean Up Philly?

For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Michael Driscoll replaces Bobby Henon on Philadelphia City Council

Former Pennsylvania State Representative Michael Driscoll was sworn into office as a member of the Philadelphia City Council on June 14. Driscoll now represents Philadelphia City Council’s 6th District. Driscoll won the 6th Council District seat in a special election on May 17 to replace Bobby Henon, who resigned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy