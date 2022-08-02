ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
Brandon Drury Made Serious Noise In His Padres Debut

The move by the San Diego Padres to acquire Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds sort of gets lost in the fact that they also acquired Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Juan Soto. But Drury has proven to be just as valuable for the Padres as Hader, Soto, and Bell ultimately will.
