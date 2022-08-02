Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.

Read on www.wbrc.com
Paul Michael
2d ago
copper dont carea about our law officials TIME TO TAKE OUT THE TRASH COME NOVEMBER VOTE RED OR AMERICA'S DEAD END OF STORY that includes north Carolina
North Carolina man charged in 2014 rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old who became pregnant
The reported assault had happened months earlier, in June, and left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, Wilson police said.
NC man held on $1.5 million bond amid drug charges during probation, deputies say
During a search of a car, heroin, meth, cocaine and blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized, deputies said.
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
North Carolina deputy dies after being shot in standoff
A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.
cbs17
1 grazed by gunfire outside North Raleigh Food Lion, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police. A...
Man suspected of killing NC deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Kenly police officers hand in badges, uniforms two weeks after tendering resignations
Four full-time Kenly police officers and long-time Police Chief Josh Gibson fulfilled the resignations they put in two weeks ago. An investigation into their allegations continues.
At least one Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy has been shot in Dudley. There is no word on the condition of any victims. Authorities said the...
North Carolina police department offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
WITN
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two in critical condition after back-and-forth shooting in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Nash County Friday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were at Trip City at 4609 Red Road outside of Red Oak when Antonio Richardson, 31, pulled a gun and shot Ray Richardson, 31.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
