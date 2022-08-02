Read on www.orartswatch.org
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
orartswatch.org
MusicWatch Monthly: Festivals galore
Holy crap there is a lot happening this month. There are festivals galore happening this month, from Pickathon to multiple Jazz festivals to Hip-hop Week. There is always great music happening throughout the metro area every day, but in the summer the crowds seem bigger and more enthusiastic. And the heat wave hasn’t seemed to deter audiences for the whole summer, with some impressive turnout at the outdoor Waterfront Blues festival and the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Eater
Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond
One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.
orartswatch.org
LitWatch August: Gain writing wisdom at Willamette Writers Conference
August marks the 53rd annual Willamette Writers Conference, a five-day in-person and online literary event presented by Willamette Writers. From Aug. 3 through 7 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northeast Portland or from the comfort of your home computer, join more than 50 writing professionals as they share their wisdom through master classes, lectures, roundtables, and discussions. There will be opportunities to receive feedback and pitch finished work to agents and publishers in one-on-one virtual meetings, as well as to converse with other writers from the region.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
psuvanguard.com
Private security is a mirage
For the past few years, downtown Portland businesses have increasingly begun to hire security guards in order to protect their property from those most affected by the many crises of our world. This is a mistake. I work and attend school downtown and, like many people, I am afraid at...
Out-of-towners have bigger budgets to spend on Portland housing
The bigger budgets of out-of-town residents moving to Portland could be contributing to the rising price of homes.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
orartswatch.org
A ‘Dream’ Come True: Director Bushra Azzouz’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Prison’ Has Its World Premiere
The phrase “labor of love” gets tossed around a lot, but it’s hard to think of a more apropos application than the documentary A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Prison, which is having its long-awaited theatrical premiere on Sunday, August 7, at Portland’s Cinema 21. The...
nwlaborpress.org
Starbucks Portland closure: Timing smacks of union busting
Workers and store managers alike have been raising safety concerns at Portland’s Southwest Fourth and Morrison Starbucks for multiple years, but the company only took action five days before ballots were counted for a union election. Starbucks in July announced 16 stores would close by the month’s end, including...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
kptv.com
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning. Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
