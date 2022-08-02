ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones: 'No urgency' for Cowboys to sign veteran receiver

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWRt6_0h2ERe7m00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys will likely be short a wide receiver for the first few weeks of the season, following James Washington's foot injury on Monday.

However, despite Washington's absence, which could last 6-10 weeks according to reports, it appears the Cowboys are not in a hurry to sign a replacement.

“Not at all," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on the urgency to sign a replacement after practice Tuesday. "Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers... There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver.”

A short time later, Jones joined the GBag Nation to explain why he didn't think they needed to address the receiver position at this time.

"I really do know that there's progress-stopping in everything. This [James Washington's injury] does give this group, who've certainly shown spurts or plays, that they deserve to stay in consideration [for more snaps]. What we got in hand is this group of receivers. And we got some receivers that have shown they can do some good things, and are doing more things today than they did yesterday. And so, [Jalen] Tolbert leads the list of the young ones I'm talking about. Let's give these guys a chance. I don't want to be out here pushing and being aggressive, as far as going outside [and looking] at what may be available, that are free agents right now, or otherwise. I think we have a lot of ways to throw the ball. And a lot of people that can get it."

The other players Jones is referring to include CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard, who could play multiple positions this season.

Dallas also drafted South Carolina State's Jalen Tolbert, who is expected to have an impact early on.

With Washington now out, that becomes an even more distinct possibility.

Should the Cowboys eventually decide to go the route of a replacement, there are plenty of intriguing names still on the free agent market, including Will Fuller, former Cowboy Cole Beasley, Emanuel Sanders, and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys could also be without Michael Gallup to begin the season for an extended period of time.

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
