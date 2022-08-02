Your weekly horoscope, Aug. 3-9

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The money is either coming in thick and fast or there’s too much month at the end of your money. The question is, do you keep doing what you’ve always done and wait for a different result? Or, do you embrace a different pasture and see what gorgeous green fields await you? Either way, you have a choice to make and it might be best to not dilly dally too long in making it.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

It’s your professional life and your overall life direction that has taken a cosmic battering of late. To be honest, you’re getting it in many areas. That said, if you’ve ever wanted to do something radically different, independent or own your own terms, then now is a great time to go for it. Mercury in Virgo may also see a boost around money. Get clear with your cash and make a bold move.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

You’ve worked yourself to the bone in recent months and it may be high time to level up. You can either stay working in the shadows in small and thankless tasks or, you can take the lead in your own life and start making some executive decisions. Whether it’s your career or your major life direction, it’s time for you to step up and speak out. Better to ask for forgiveness than permission especially in a professional or personal pairing.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

If you’ve got to this point in 2022 and not done something new, different or a little bit radical for you, then I’d be surprised! If there’s a choice you’ve been mulling in your mind, may I ask you why are you taking so long? I know you’re a Taurus and all, but the cosmos truly is asking you to hurry up. Choices to change are always better when they come from you, rather than being forced into it.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

New perspectives and experiences may be easier to integrate now that Mercury is in your sign. This is your time to get to know yourself a little better. With new information, you might make choices that have previously only been a wish. Your life doesn’t change until you do. So, if there’s been something you’ve wanted to do that’s out of character, there’s no time quite like the present. Follow your heart and let your decisions flow from there.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

Even in the most exciting situations things can still go wrong or not how you anticipated. This is quite possible in a relationship setting this week. You can either see the best in a situation or you can add salt into the wound. In other words, you can make things better or worse all by how you choose to see it. Change doesn’t have to be a bad thing; you just have to be willing to change your mind and your perspective.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

A lot of the astro-drama has played out in one of your most hidden zones. Perhaps it’s your sleep that has been disrupted or your dreams have been more vivid than usual. As your personal star, Mercury, moves into Virgo, it may feel a little easier for you to regain clarity and focus. Things may seem unclear now, but soon, you’ll get more of your fair share of time to figure out what it is you need.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

You always do your best to smooth the waters and help find a solution to a problem. This is exactly what you’re likely to do this week – but to what avail? A part of it may be realizing you can only do so much, especially if someone else has got themselves into hot water. Do what you can, because that’s who you are. Also remember not to go all in if it’s more than you can handle, especially at work.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

If the world is on your shoulders, then it may be high time to put it down for a little while. You don’t have to carry everyone else’s burdens, problems or concerns – especially those of your family. If you’re circling a situation over and over in your mind, that’s your clue around what you have to do. If you want change with a family member or relative, it may be you that has to change first.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

New revelations about your friends may have left you either reeling with shock or excitement or a combination of both. Maybe it’s your time to find a new tribe or to be seen by others in a way that supports your own growth and evolution. You’re a loyal friend, but you might be disappointed to learn not all your friends are loyal. Sometimes you have to take the road less traveled to find your soulmates

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Your personal relationships are quite the source of drama for you now! It might be high time to know when to quit while you’re ahead. If you don’t speak up now, then you’ll forever have to hold your peace. Depending on the issue though, it makes no sense to swallow the poison thinking someone else will suffer. Sometimes the best way to make peace is to cut ties and move on. If not for anything else but your own peace of mind.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

Communication is so much more than just speaking your mind or listening to someone else, it’s also about comprehending and understanding what they have to say. That’s the hard part! Fortunately, communication planet Mercury is going to be spending a while in your partnership zone. This week is a great opportunity to get back to basics with someone and get to know them (and yourself in the process) a little better.

