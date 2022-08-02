ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Organs Of Towson Student Killed In Crash Will Save Others, Mom Says

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Catherine Pratt Photo Credit: Catherine Pratt Facebook photo

The mother of a 19-year-old Towson University student who was killed in a Baltimore County crash said her organs will save the lives of others.

Catherine Pratt, of Easton, was heading north on Greenspring Avenue in Reisterstown when her Kia Sorrento veered off the road and struck a fence before coming to rest in a field on July 31, county police said.

Pratt died on Aug. 1. The cause of this crash remains under investigation by Baltimore County police.

Pratt's mom, Deanna, wrote the following post on Facebook the day her daughter died:

Deanna did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Catherine.

"She touched so many and was such a bright light," one person wrote. "She will be missed terribly by everyone."

"Catherine was such a beautiful person and an amazing skater, that I and all of Talbot were honored to share the ice with," another said. "💛 please know that I am sending healing wishes to you and your family."

Angels Aware
2d ago

So so terribly sorry for the loss of your beloved beautiful daughter, I too am a bereaved parent, my heart breaks for you as I know the journey you are now walking on. 🙏🙏🙏

Mickey Mckernan
2d ago

God bless her for donating her organs to help someone else. I am an organ recipient for a new liver without it I wouldn't be texting right now

Barbara Mullins
2d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏 Sending my prayers and condolences to her Mom and family

