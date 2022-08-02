ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Minor League#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Wkrc#The San Diego Padres#The Rookie League#Rbi
WKRC

Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy