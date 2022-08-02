New survey finds many parents unwilling to get young kids vaccinated against COVID-19

Read on local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Cincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
WKRC
Recession Anxiety: Money woes, fear of down economy impacting mental health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fears of a recession are impacting people's mental health. So many of us are stressed out over money and fear of a down economy that Baylor College of Medicine now has a name for it: recession anxiety. Behavioral psychiatrists there say there's been a 50% increase in...
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WKRC
New COVID-19 variant being tracked by CDC
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new variant of concern is now being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hashtag #COVIDIsOver has been trending for weeks, but the hospitalization and death rates share a very different story. The hospitalization rates have remained steady with this recent surge --...
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Hundreds of volunteers from Reds, P&G, Zoo and others give Lincoln Heights a makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 people volunteered at six different sites in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning as part of the annual community makeover project. This is the 13th year for the community makeover project. Each year they pick a new location and work with city leaders to decide what sites need repairs or revamping.
WKRC
CPS shares security measures at back-to-school safety town hall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public Schools shared some of its security measures with parents Wednesday evening at a town hall event focused on school safety. It comes just two months after a gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and just two weeks before CPS' 36,000 students return to school.
WKRC
Cincinnati Reds and partners give local village top-to-bottom makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds and partners took over Lincoln Heights for the annual community makeover project. The project is as much about beautification as it is strengthening the historic village. “I am so excited for the Village of Lincoln Heights,” said Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey....
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg students return to school with added security, renovations
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Students in Lawrenceburg join three other districts in southeastern Indiana back in the classroom on Aug. 3. The district is adding three school resource officers (SRO) to its staff to bring the district’s total number to seven. Superintendent Karl Galey says he hopes the new...
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WKRC
Inside the Cardboard Boat Museum ahead of New Richmond's RiverDays races
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Normally when you go to a museum to check out the work of creative geniuses, they're working in mediums like clay, oil paints, marble. But there's a museum in New Richmond that features the work of artists in mediums like corrugated fibers, duct tape and buoyancy. Welcome to the Cardboard Boat Museum.
WKRC
Cincinnati developers vying for $86M in state tax credits
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Six Greater Cincinnati developers have applied for the state's new transformational mixed-use development tax credits, seeking a combined $86.4 million. The program provides tax credits to help finance new construction or renovation of vacant buildings in mixed-use projects that are expected to catalyze development and...
WKRC
Wrongful death lawsuit: Attorneys want punitive damages for missing video in teen's death
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The attorneys for the family of Matthew Mangine Jr. claim while principal for St. Henry District High School, David Gish intentionally did not save video from several of the school's more than 60 cameras on campus from the day the 16-year-old collapsed on the soccer practice field.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WKRC
Local cemetery making improvements to emphasize its history, horticultural significance
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Those who oversee a local cemetery are taking steps to call attention to its beauty and historical significance. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum covers just over 22 acres along Holman Street in Covington. There are 350 trees and 135 shrubs of different species. The city...
WKRC
Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 0