Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
  • West Texas Intermediate crude has fallen below its 200-day moving average for the first in seven months.
  • WTI oil had been above that average for 152 trading days before falling sharply in the previous session.
  • But the move doesn't mean a downturn is in store for the S&P 500 energy sector, one research firm said.

US oil futures on Tuesday traded below $95 a barrel, with that price in focus after the commodity in the previous session broke a lengthy run above its 200 day moving average.

But the move won't necessarily result in a downturn in the S&P 500's energy sector, Bespoke Investment Group said Tuesday. Energy has been the strongest of the equity index's 11 sectors so far in 2022.

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled by nearly 5% on Monday to settle at $93.89 a barrel. The loss marked the first time since December 2021 that WTI traded below its 200-day moving average. Breaks above or below moving averages can give investors a signal of upcoming price trends.

The latest streak stretched for 152 trading days and ranked as the 12th longest dating back to the early 1980s, the independent research firm said in a note. The 200 DMA streak "also started less than a month after a 269-trading day streak that ended on 11/24/21 when fears of Omicron first surfaced," it said. "In other words, it has been a pretty strong run for crude oil."

Investors have been knocking down oil prices largely on fears about an economic slowdown. The US government last week said US gross domestic product shrank by 0.9% in a preliminary second-quarter reading. Activity shrank by 1.6% in the first quarter, leaving the world's largest economy on track toward a technical recession.

WTI crude was still up about 25% for the year as of Tuesday, and such gains have helped push the S&P 500 energy sector up by 39%. The S&P 500 utilities group has been the only other sector to rise this year, up by more than 3%.

"In the current environment, seeing oil prices decline and break below their 200-DMA would lead many to speculate that the prospects for oil and oil-related stocks were poor with a more positive outlook for the broader stock market," said Bespoke. "Based on experience and especially over the short term, though, the opposite has tended to be the case."

Bespoke provided a table of the energy sector's performance after WTI oil broke streaks above its 200-DMA. In one month and six months out, the group advanced six out of 11 years, or rates of 54.5% in the respective periods.

The positive percentage rate increased to 63.6% six months out, including the sector's surge in value by 59.8% as of late November 2021. A year out, the sector had recorded gains 60% of the time.

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, ahead of OPEC's meeting about production quotas on Wednesday.

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

