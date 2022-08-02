San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera

Read on www.ktsa.com
PartyTime XXX
2d ago
wow. 25 years for beating a dog? crazy people get less time than this for trafficking children...Gislaine Maxwell only got 20
3
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
KTSA
Teenager in critical condition after shootout with San Antonio Police
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio police officers Thursday night. According to FOX 29, the teenager was shooting at his girlfriend’s car but was gone before police arrived. The officers then drove to the shooter’s...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 32 hours of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying...
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two suspects who stole an ATM. BCSO responded Friday, July 29, just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. BCSO was able to gather surveillance footage...
Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome
SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said. The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
KSAT 12
Relationship details, evidence photos presented to jury in day 2 of San Antonio man’s murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – More witnesses took the stand for the prosecution on day two of the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend back in August 2020. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the murder of Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
KTSA
Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him. When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large...
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
