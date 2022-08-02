Chargers Training Camp Observations: Highlights From 11-on-11s, LB Damon Lloyd Making an Impression and Other Notes From Day 6

Observations and notes from the sixth day of Chargers training camp.

COSTA MESA – Day 6 of Chargers training camp included their second day of pads in which they completed 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

Here are my observations and notes from the Chargers' sixth training camp practice of the summer:

Wide receivers win 1-on-1 period over defensive backs

The defense got off to an early lead over the offense during the first few days of training camp. But the offense is beginning to find its groove with more cohesion brought to the forefront as they get more reps under their belt. Justin Herbert and the receivers won the battle over the defensive backs on Tuesday during the 1-on-1 portion of practice.

Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. showed signs of dominance during this segment of practice.

Meanwhile, Nasir Adderley, Raheem Layne and Kemon Hall each logged a pass breakup.

Highlights from 11-on-11s

Justin Herbert got off to a hot start during 11-on-11s, completing his first five of six throws, before finishing the day nine of 18 overall. Herbert regularly hit Allen and attempted two deep balls to Jalen Guyton – one of which he went up top over Deane Leonard to make an acrobatic grab.

Herbert had only one truly questionable throw all day and it was thrown right into the hands of Nasir Adderley, who secured the interception and ran it back a short way.

The Chargers' defensive front mitigated the vast majority of run plays. The new additions to the defensive line – specifically from the interior – have looked on par with what the team was hoping for when they addressed their run-stop deficiencies throughout the offseason.

Edge rusher Chris Rumph also had a quality showing on Tuesday, delivering what would've been two consecutive sacks against the second-team offense, rushing against Foster Sarell.

LB Damon Lloyd making an impression

The Chargers added Troy Reeder and Kyle Van Noy to supplement their linebacker room in wake of Kyzir White leaving in free agency and Kenneth Murray getting a late start into training camp as he works his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

While Reeder and Van Noy have been receiving the first-team reps at inside linebacker (Drue Tranquill not practicing), Damon Lloyd is turning heads in camp.

During the 11-on-11 portion of practice, Lloyd registered a sack and tackle for loss on back-to-back plays. Lloyd made his presence felt with the sideline backing him as they erupted in celebratory cheers following the eye-opening sequence against the Chargers' second-team offense.

Lloyd has had a couple practices in which he's stood out from the pack. It's still early in camp, but his consistency of always being around the ball is not going unnoticed.

Update on the kickers

The Chargers re-signed Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $9 million contract, including $3.52 million guaranteed during the start of free agency. But the team also brought in James McCourt into camp, an undrafted signee from the University of Illinois.

The kickers took attempts from a handful of different yardage points on the field. Hopkins went six for 10 from my counting and each miss came from 45-plus yards out. McCourt converted five of seven with each miss coming from 40-plus yards out.

“They have strong legs. They do a great job. They’re professionals. They know their craft. I think that the operation has been going really well with those guys," special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said about the two kickers. "The thing that we will always try to continue to build on is consistency, making sure that we’re staying in a rhythm up to the ball — our operation — we just have to make sure that we’re consistent all of the way through the kicks and finish our kicks. Very impressed with both of them.”

Derwin James' hold-in and other non-participants

James didn't participate for the sixth training camp practice as contract negotiations continue. He still completed the team's walkthrough during the first 10 minutes of practice, but was not involved once the pads came on for individual and team drills.

Among other notables who didn't practice on Tuesday was linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Tre' McKitty. Tranquill is dealing with a groin injury that Brandon Staley characterized on Monday as "nothing longterm." McKitty's absence is unknown but we should get clarity regarding his status when Staley speaks after practice later this week.

