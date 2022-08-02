"Rammunition Monster Truck" is coming to Great Falls

Monster truck "Rammunition" is coming to Great Falls this weekend at the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership. The monster truck will be demolishing cars in the parking lot of Lithia on Saturday, August 6, at 3:00 PM. There is no cost to attend the event. Lithia is at 4025 10th Avenue South.

“There’s plenty of kids that like monster trucks, and adults too, so we just want people to have a good time. A lot of fun was had last year,” said Brian Belderrain, the manager of Lithia.

Last year Lithia got the idea to bring a monster truck into their parking lot as a way to get people out and have another event to enjoy while school is out. The plan to make it an annual event and had roughly 500 people for the inaugural show last year.

It’s entirely free to the public and there will be a chance to tour the truck and meet the driver before they release Rammunition on some cars.

“We just thought it’d be something everyone could enjoy, especially last year with Covid, and we are excited to bring this to the community,” Belderrain said.

The viewing will be all day Friday and the performance will be Saturday at 3 pm. It’s recommended to bring chairs and shade.

Last year's event featured the "Raminator" - with a 565 CI Supercharged Hemi engine and more than 2,000 horsepower - and drew a large crowd that enjoyed watching it crush several cars.



The Raminator crushing cars