ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas

By Grace Reader, Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN’s viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here’s what we know about those fires.

Travis County fire

A brush fire in Travis County, the Blue Bluff fire, flared up again at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department.

As of the latest update at 10:16 p.m., the fire was 80% contained. The Austin Fir e Department tweeted at 5:16 p.m. the fire burned approximately 100 acres.

The fire department said bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to help contain that fire and “are making good progress.”

AFD said there are still spot fires on the interior and crews will remain on the scene overnight and Wednesday.

‘Contained’ vs ‘controlled’: Language to know this fire season

People living in nearby mobile homes were told earlier to prepare to evacuate, but they have not been evacuated yet. FM 973 at FM 969 and Decker is closed due to the fire.

It’s the same location where a fire happened last week .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqOrX_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V44MQ_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StpEw_0h2EPDPr00

Blanco County fire

Agencies are responding to a wildfire spreading in Blanco County near the Hays County line. It’s not clear what started that fire, but there are mandatory evacuations in place.

The fire is at the corner of FM 165 and Los Colinas in Blanco County. Avoid the area if possible.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned an estimated 800 acres and was 30% contained. Crews blocked off FM 165 at 290 as well as 290 at RM 3232.

READ MORE: Homes being evacuated near fire in Blanco County

Blanco County EM is evacuating some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution. A public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service said roughly 30 structures, mostly homes, were evacuated by about 5 p.m. He could not say whether any had been destroyed by the fire. As of 9:30 p.m., no additional structures had to be evacuated.

A temporary evacuation center will be at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan St .

RELATED: Homes being evacuated near fire in Blanco County

The Wildland Task force was activated for the fire, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAcUN_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtEjK_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0Guy_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZuUh_0h2EPDPr00

Gillespie County fire

KXAN viewers also sent photos and tips about a fire near Fredericksburg. The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay away from the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451WWW_0h2EPDPr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZiD4_0h2EPDPr00
    Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXIZm_0h2EPDPr00
    Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VGhQ_0h2EPDPr00
    Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVBMN_0h2EPDPr00
    Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbHDK_0h2EPDPr00
    Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

That fire is being called the Big Sky fire. There are several fire departments on scene.

According to a 12:41 a.m. Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service , the fire is 1,400 acres and 25% contained.

The fire continues to spread due to wind, terrain and volatile juniper/oak fuel type. Dozers are engaged while engine crews focus on suppression and structure protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Blanco County, TX
Austin, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
KSAT 12

Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Officials work to contain Big Sky Fire north of Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fire crews continue to work to contain the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County. On Wednesday afternoon, helicopters dropped water on hot spots. "There are hot spots, they're mostly into the black, which is the burned area, but there have been some on the edges closer to the unburned area. We've been working on cleaning those up all day," Justin Calhoun, emergency management coordinator with the City of Fredericksburg said.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
KVUE

Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Central Texas#Mobile Homes#Crews#Blanco Counties#Afd#Los Colinas
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
WILLOW CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs area this summer

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Storm Rider Fire, has burned through an estimated 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. Approximately three hours after original reports came in, the forest service was still reporting 0% containment (last updated at 4:13 p.m.).The cause of the burn is still under investigation, according to the Incident Information System.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy