Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN’s viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here’s what we know about those fires.

Travis County fire

A brush fire in Travis County, the Blue Bluff fire, flared up again at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department.

As of the latest update at 10:16 p.m., the fire was 80% contained. The Austin Fir e Department tweeted at 5:16 p.m. the fire burned approximately 100 acres.

The fire department said bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to help contain that fire and “are making good progress.”

AFD said there are still spot fires on the interior and crews will remain on the scene overnight and Wednesday.

People living in nearby mobile homes were told earlier to prepare to evacuate, but they have not been evacuated yet. FM 973 at FM 969 and Decker is closed due to the fire.

It’s the same location where a fire happened last week .







Blanco County fire

Agencies are responding to a wildfire spreading in Blanco County near the Hays County line. It’s not clear what started that fire, but there are mandatory evacuations in place.

The fire is at the corner of FM 165 and Los Colinas in Blanco County. Avoid the area if possible.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned an estimated 800 acres and was 30% contained. Crews blocked off FM 165 at 290 as well as 290 at RM 3232.

Blanco County EM is evacuating some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution. A public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service said roughly 30 structures, mostly homes, were evacuated by about 5 p.m. He could not say whether any had been destroyed by the fire. As of 9:30 p.m., no additional structures had to be evacuated.

A temporary evacuation center will be at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan St .

The Wildland Task force was activated for the fire, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management .









Gillespie County fire

KXAN viewers also sent photos and tips about a fire near Fredericksburg. The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay away from the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road.



Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

Pictures of air drops from the Big Sky Fire (Troy Ducheneaux)

That fire is being called the Big Sky fire. There are several fire departments on scene.

According to a 12:41 a.m. Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service , the fire is 1,400 acres and 25% contained.

The fire continues to spread due to wind, terrain and volatile juniper/oak fuel type. Dozers are engaged while engine crews focus on suppression and structure protection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.