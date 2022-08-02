ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest

By Monica Watkins, Mitchell Carter
 3 days ago
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year. EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
VINCENNES, IN
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
OWENSBORO, KY

