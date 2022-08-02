Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest

Read on www.14news.com
EPD make another arrest in drug investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have made another arrest they say is connected to a long term drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill and Sportsman's Grille and Billiards.
EPD releases new details on deadly Lodge Avenue shooting
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department says a man called 911 on Wednesday to turn himself in for shooting one of the two men who were found dead in the 2100 block of Lodge Avenue.
104.1 WIKY
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year. EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic […]
14news.com
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
14news.com
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction.
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
city-countyobserver.com
Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.
On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
wevv.com
Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville
Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana. The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue. Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the...
14news.com
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
city-countyobserver.com
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
14news.com
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
14news.com
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
