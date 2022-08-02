ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, NY

Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday. It happened on George Street. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says eight people were detained, but no arrests have been made yet in the narcotics trafficking investigation. Federal agencies were there with local police. Police say...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
Woman facing slew of charges after arrest in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 24-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle in the median of exit 11 on I-89 at around 6:15 p.m. Police located the vehicle and sole occupant who initially refused...
Man arrested after ramming cars

BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
Washington County inmate facing new charges

An inmate at the Washington County Jail is facing more charges. Brandon Lord is accused of violating an order of protection by calling someone several times from the jail that he is not supposed to contact. The 26-year-old man was already being held on charges stemming from a domestic dispute...
Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
Missing Washington County teens found

The two teen boys, Alex and Ricky Barbur, that went missing on Friday have been found in good health, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Before being located, the teens were seen walking into the woods.
Blanche E. Herrling

PORT HENRY | Blanche E. Herrling, 78, of Port Henry, N.Y., died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Plattsburgh Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She was born April 20, 1944, in Bay Shore, N.Y., the daughter of William and Anna Jarrach. She is survived and loved by her daughter, Blanche Schiller (William), her son, David Herrling (Patti) and her grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Dalton and Jake.
Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide

Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
William "Bill" Edward TenEyck

JOHNSBURG | William “Bill” Edward TenEyck, 62, of Johnsburg, N.Y., son of the late Lee and Helen TenEyck, passed away at his home on July 30, 2022. Bill was born on July 7, 1960 in Ticonderoga, N.Y. He started his life in South Schroon, from there he moved to Florida and Chatham, N.Y. where he worked on thoroughbred farms. He eventually moved to Minerva to work in the woods with his brother Ray and many other loggers in the area.
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
Parks Come Alive! South Acres will close out the summer event series

PLATTSBURGH | The launch of the new summertime Parks Come Alive! event series has been met with a positive reception by the Plattsburgh community with more than 500 people attending last month’s celebration in Melissa Penfield Park. The city will be hosting its third and final event this Thursday,...
