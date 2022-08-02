ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health report 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is reporting 77 hospitalized patients are being treated for COVID-19 at their regional hospital facilities. Two are in the critical care unit.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 38 new deaths, 9,954 new cases

Baystate Medical Center is treating 57 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center has 7 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital is reporting 10 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital has 3 confirmed.

For COVID-19 updates and information in Massachusetts, go to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) website.

