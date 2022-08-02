Baystate Health report 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is reporting 77 hospitalized patients are being treated for COVID-19 at their regional hospital facilities. Two are in the critical care unit.Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 38 new deaths, 9,954 new cases
Baystate Medical Center is treating 57 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center has 7 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital is reporting 10 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital has 3 confirmed.
For COVID-19 updates and information in Massachusetts, go to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2