New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19

Read on www.villages-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash
A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
click orlando
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
Winter Park woman who tampered with evidence in husband’s death sentenced to a year of probation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:. Danielle Redlick -- a Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death -- will serve a year of probation with credit for time served, a judge ruled Friday morning. A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys. Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd. The California native left a knot on the side of the head of...
WCJB
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Wildwood man wanted on warrant apprehended by deputies after foot chase
A Wildwood man wanted on a drug-related warrant was apprehended by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after a foot chase. Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9940 County Road 121 looking for 24-year-old Tate Austin Williams, who took off running when he realized that law enforcement has arrived on the scene. He ignored commands to stop.
villages-news.com
Judge releases man suspected of stealing golf cart from Outback in The Villages
A judge has released a man suspected of stealing a golf cart from the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after spending 50 days in the Lake County Jail. The prosecutor’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the Fort Myers native, thus did not object to a motion from the public defender’s office seeking Gibson’s freedom. Judge James Baxley signed off on the motion, granting Gibson’s release.
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
villages-news.com
Parkwood man arrested after allegedly attacking daughter over cell phone charger
A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after allegedly attacking his daughter over a cell phone charger. The daughter went to a Circle K on U.S. 301 at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after being ordered out of the home by her father, 45-year-old David Lee Hummell, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman wanted on warrant jailed after resisting arrest
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant resisted efforts by law enforcement to take her into custody. Krystal Elaine Qualls, 42, was driving a black four-door Hyundai in the wee hours Wednesday morning on County Road 466 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a light illuminating its license plate. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Qualls continued driving, turned onto County Road 207 and pulled into a residence, according to an arrest report. She refused to exit the vehicle, despite multiple commands. When she finally got out of the vehicle, she resisted a deputy’s effort to place her in handcuffs. The deputy learned Qualls was wanting on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license expired. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on Qualls’ vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
Comments / 5