Honolulu, HI

UH Mānoa nursing helps Hawaiʻi advance more bachelor’s-prepared nurses

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 3 days ago
the university of hawai'i system

New bachelor’s nursing pathway for UH West Oʻahu students

The University of Hawaiʻi System is launching a new initiative to address Hawaiʻi’s nursing shortage by increasing access to baccalaureate education on the west side of Oʻahu. Beginning in the fall 2022 semester, a streamlined pathway to a BS degree in nursing will be available to interested students through a unique partnership between the UH West Oʻahu (UHWO) Bachelor of Applied Science, Health Professions Program and the UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON).
the university of hawai'i system

Finalists chosen for associate vice president for student affairs

Two finalists have been identified to fill the University of Hawaiʻi associate vice president for student affairs (AVPSA) position that reports directly to the vice president for academic strategy and provides leadership in the design, implementation, evaluation, administration and management of policies, programs and initiatives related to student affairs and student success across the UH System.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free tuition, books, fees for eligible UH Community College students

The Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship continues to support University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges students’ educational and career goals. The Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship provides free in-state tuition for qualified UH community college students who need financial help to pay for college. For eligible students, Hawaiʻi Promise provides money...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New renderings of Sinclair student success center as design team is chosen

New architectural renderings provide a glimpse of the $53-million student success center on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus that will further enrich the student life experience. The Swinerton/G70 design-build team has been awarded the contract to renovate Gregg M. Sinclair Library and transform it into a state-of-the-art center with modern, comfortable spaces for individual and group study along with on-site student support services and academic advising. Work on the four-story, 115,000-square-foot, 66-year-old building is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and completed in fall 2024.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Update to UH masking policy effective immediately

This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on August 3, 2022. In anticipation of the fall 2022 semester, and after consultation with our health advisors, the University of Hawaiʻi is updating the masking policy. Effective immediately:. Masking continues...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

NASA scientist comes home to Leeward CC

In a heartwarming homecoming, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) postdoctoral scientist Yukiko Yarnall met with students and faculty at Leeward Community College in June to share her research on interstellar and planetary ices and salts. Yarnall said she wanted to give back to the place that sparked her interest in science.
HONOLULU, HI
