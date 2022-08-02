UH Mānoa nursing helps Hawaiʻi advance more bachelor’s-prepared nurses

Read on www.hawaii.edu
the university of hawai'i system
New bachelor’s nursing pathway for UH West Oʻahu students
The University of Hawaiʻi System is launching a new initiative to address Hawaiʻi’s nursing shortage by increasing access to baccalaureate education on the west side of Oʻahu. Beginning in the fall 2022 semester, a streamlined pathway to a BS degree in nursing will be available to interested students through a unique partnership between the UH West Oʻahu (UHWO) Bachelor of Applied Science, Health Professions Program and the UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON).
hawaiireporter.com
Exempt food and medicine from GET
This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
the university of hawai'i system
Finalists chosen for associate vice president for student affairs
Two finalists have been identified to fill the University of Hawaiʻi associate vice president for student affairs (AVPSA) position that reports directly to the vice president for academic strategy and provides leadership in the design, implementation, evaluation, administration and management of policies, programs and initiatives related to student affairs and student success across the UH System.
the university of hawai'i system
Free tuition, books, fees for eligible UH Community College students
The Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship continues to support University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges students’ educational and career goals. The Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship provides free in-state tuition for qualified UH community college students who need financial help to pay for college. For eligible students, Hawaiʻi Promise provides money...
the university of hawai'i system
New renderings of Sinclair student success center as design team is chosen
New architectural renderings provide a glimpse of the $53-million student success center on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus that will further enrich the student life experience. The Swinerton/G70 design-build team has been awarded the contract to renovate Gregg M. Sinclair Library and transform it into a state-of-the-art center with modern, comfortable spaces for individual and group study along with on-site student support services and academic advising. Work on the four-story, 115,000-square-foot, 66-year-old building is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and completed in fall 2024.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
the university of hawai'i system
Update to UH masking policy effective immediately
This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on August 3, 2022. In anticipation of the fall 2022 semester, and after consultation with our health advisors, the University of Hawaiʻi is updating the masking policy. Effective immediately:. Masking continues...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Local journalist on uncovering Big Island housing scandal; Sylvia Luke fights for LG position
Patricia Tummons of Environment Hawaiʻi shares how she discovered the affordable housing scandal on the Big Island | Full Story. Democratic House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke discusses targeted ads from Super PACs and her ambitions for the lieutenant governorship. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
Pearlridge Center to celebrate milestone with free popcorn, concert
Pearlridge Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 19. There will be free popcorn, music and a performance by local boy band Crossing Rain.
ems1.com
Some Hawaii EMS stations temporarily closing due to low staffing
HONOLULU — Honolulu EMS is temporarily closing some Oahu EMS stations due to low staffing, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Eight ambulances were each offline for 12 hours Sunday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as many ambulance units on the road as we can,” said Honolulu EMS Acting Chief Christopher Sloman.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Water conservation efforts along Koʻolau mountains; Former LG Duke Aiona vies for governor
JC Watson of the Koʻolau Mountains Watershed Partnership describes the expanded efforts to protect Oʻahu's drinking water | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte explains the community push to buy Molokaʻi Ranch | Full Story. James "Duke" Aiona urges Hawaiʻi to preserve the two-party system...
the university of hawai'i system
NASA scientist comes home to Leeward CC
In a heartwarming homecoming, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) postdoctoral scientist Yukiko Yarnall met with students and faculty at Leeward Community College in June to share her research on interstellar and planetary ices and salts. Yarnall said she wanted to give back to the place that sparked her interest in science.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
KITV.com
Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training. A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious...
KHON2
Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor looks to slash hiring time in half as city grapples with thousands of vacancies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has directed city leaders to slash what he calls a “staggering” amount of time it takes to hire people at the city. He’s also budgeting millions of dollars to hire more workers. A look at the city’s job listings shows...
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis, newly-released UH data appears to show trace amounts of jet fuel in several military neighborhoods both before and after they were given the all clear by the state. University of Hawaii scientists detected fuel in Ford...
More than half of Hawaii’s rescue-related calls are visitors
So far this year, HFD is still rescuing more visitors than residents. They shared these numbers with KHON2.
