UH Mānoa nursing helps Hawaiʻi advance more bachelor’s-prepared nurses

New architectural renderings provide a glimpse of the $53-million student success center on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus that will further enrich the student life experience. The Swinerton/G70 design-build team has been awarded the contract to renovate Gregg M. Sinclair Library and transform it into a state-of-the-art center with modern, comfortable spaces for individual and group study along with on-site student support services and academic advising. Work on the four-story, 115,000-square-foot, 66-year-old building is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023 and completed in fall 2024.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO