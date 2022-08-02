ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Surefire Stocks to Kick-Start Your Passive Income Portfolio

By Mike Price, Liz Brumer-Smith, and Kristi Waterworth
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Surefire#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Umh Properties#Reit#Dividend King#Frt
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
OMAHA, NE
Motley Fool

What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical

Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
moneytalksnews.com

5 Types of Investments Americans Use to Save for Retirement

We all want a fat nest egg. How we get one differs from person to person. Where do you invest retirement money? Some of us are comfortable taking a chance on high-flying stocks. Others prefer to stay grounded in the safety of bonds and cash. Recently, the investment management corporation...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why iRobot Stock Jumped on Friday

Amazon is buying the robotic vacuum maker for $1.7 billion. The buyout comes to $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. iRobot will benefit from Amazon's greater resources and willingness to take chances on new technologies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy