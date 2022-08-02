3 Surefire Stocks to Kick-Start Your Passive Income Portfolio

Read on www.fool.com
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
CNBC
65% of Americans are doing 'the exact opposite of what they're supposed to,' says investing expert—here's what to do instead
65% of Americans are doing 'the exact opposite of what they're supposed to,' says investing expert—here's what to do instead

If your favorite store was offering 13% off the merchandise, chances are you'd be filling up your shopping cart. But if you're like many Americans, you may find you're not quite as enthusiastic about a markdown when it comes to buying stocks. The S&P 500 — a common proxy for
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency.
Motley Fool
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

Upstart's revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom's revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high.
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market.
Motley Fool
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments.
The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See
This simple chart explains the most important principles for retirement planning.
Motley Fool
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical

Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
moneytalksnews.com
5 Types of Investments Americans Use to Save for Retirement
5 Types of Investments Americans Use to Save for Retirement

We all want a fat nest egg. How we get one differs from person to person. Where do you invest retirement money? Some of us are comfortable taking a chance on high-flying stocks. Others prefer to stay grounded in the safety of bonds and cash. Recently, the investment management corporation
Motley Fool
Why iRobot Stock Jumped on Friday
Why iRobot Stock Jumped on Friday

Amazon is buying the robotic vacuum maker for $1.7 billion. The buyout comes to $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. iRobot will benefit from Amazon's greater resources and willingness to take chances on new technologies.
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed's inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it
This Is the Average American's Solar Panel Cost
Is it something you should invest in?
