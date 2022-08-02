ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkgoers concerned after police say man exposed himself at metro park

By Michele Newell
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in Cobb County arrested a man they say was exposing himself at Jonquil Park in Smyrna.

Police began investigating after they received complaints about Randy Irby-Anderson.

A witness told investigators a man was at Jonquil Park last Friday afternoon, exposing himself.

Parkgoers are shocked about the alleged incident because it’s the first time something like this has happened there.

“It will definitely make me more aware of my surroundings. I’m always aware of him and what he’s doing so young at his age but it’s definitely disturbing,” said Steven Butterfield who visits Jonquil Park often.

“There are a lot of adults or grandparents or mothers and fathers bringing their kids and you don’t want that kind of situation. It makes me wonder why. People don’t have nothing to do? Or they need something to do? Mental health is a issue and sometimes people just do it out of the fun of it,” said Regina Stewart who is a grandmother that visits the park.

Police believe Irby-Anderson may have mental health problems and is homeless. This is the first incident that Smyrna police has investigated in years that involves a man exposing himself in public.

Cobb County police arrested a man last month after witnesses say they saw him expose himself to two female teenagers and an elderly woman at the food court inside of Cumberland Mall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

