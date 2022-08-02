Read on www.wbrc.com
Hueytown church burns
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A church burned Friday afternoon in Hueytown. Hueytown Fire and Rescue responded to New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Marsh Avenue. No word on any injuries or how it started. Firefighters worked for more than an hour to put out hot spots. The church was...
Berry woman killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Northport claimed the life of a Berry woman Thursday afternoon. According to state troopers, at approximately 1:08 p.m., Tiffiney Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoe Moore, 24, of Northport. Barger was […]
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. It happened Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham. ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked...
Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man found safe
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Vestavia Hills Police say a missing 88-year-old man has been found and he is safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Officers said Earl Sharron Johnson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He...
Helena Night Out welcomes first responders
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out where communities can showcase their police and fire departments. It’s Helena Night Out at Helena High School and many community members have already started to gather to interact with their local law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual setting.
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in McCalla on August 2, 2022. At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.
