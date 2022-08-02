ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Hueytown church burns

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A church burned Friday afternoon in Hueytown. Hueytown Fire and Rescue responded to New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Marsh Avenue. No word on any injuries or how it started. Firefighters worked for more than an hour to put out hot spots. The church was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Berry woman killed in car crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Northport claimed the life of a Berry woman Thursday afternoon. According to state troopers, at approximately 1:08 p.m., Tiffiney Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoe Moore, 24, of Northport. Barger was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
CENTER POINT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Trussville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Trussville, AL
Accidents
wvtm13.com

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting. It happened Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham. ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstore#Traffic Accident#Dede
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man found safe

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Vestavia Hills Police say a missing 88-year-old man has been found and he is safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Officers said Earl Sharron Johnson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Helena Night Out welcomes first responders

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out where communities can showcase their police and fire departments. It’s Helena Night Out at Helena High School and many community members have already started to gather to interact with their local law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual setting.
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in McCalla on August 2, 2022. At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.
MCCALLA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy