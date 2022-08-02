Last night, Doja Cat revealed to the world that she had shaved off all of her hair, including her eyebrows. Fans were certainly shocked by the new look, although Doja had an explanation for everything. As you can see in the video down below, Doja made the tough decision as she was simply fed up with her natural hair. She felt like it was getting in the way, and that shaving it off was actually a long-time coming.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 HOURS AGO