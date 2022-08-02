Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "True Blue" Coming Soon: Official Photos
Hybrid sneakers have always been a bit hit or miss, especially when it comes from Jordan Brand. One of their hits, however, just so happens to be the Jordan Legacy 312, which came out about three years ago. This shoe was not a stunner at first, although over the last few months, Nike has brought the shoe back into the rotation, and it has proven to be a huge winner.
Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" Coming Soon: Official Images
Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a brand-new Air Jordan 11 around Christmas time. It is a nice little tradition that sneakerheads always seem to look forward to, and for good reason. The Jordan 11 is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time, and it is always fun to see it get new colorways.
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Gets New Rumored Released Date
The Air Jordan 12 is a shoe with a rising stock right now. There have been plenty of new Air Jordan 12 colorways over the last few years, and Jumpman has certainly ridden hard for it. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the shoe, so one can immediately understand why Jordan Brand would want to increase its production. Sneaker accounts like @zsneakerheadz have been coming through with teasers for this model, and the "Black & Gold" colorway has been one of them.
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are back in their bag with the release of their latest body of work, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check. The new album from the West Coast MC and the iconic East Coast producer marks their second collaborative effort together following 2020's Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. The new project boasts double the amount of tracks than their initial outing together with 14 songs in total. The two link up with Conway, Curren$y, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more across the tracklist.
Doja Cat's New Look Draws Strong Reactions Online
Last night, Doja Cat revealed to the world that she had shaved off all of her hair, including her eyebrows. Fans were certainly shocked by the new look, although Doja had an explanation for everything. As you can see in the video down below, Doja made the tough decision as she was simply fed up with her natural hair. She felt like it was getting in the way, and that shaving it off was actually a long-time coming.
Reason Calls On The Game For West Coast-Heavy "Impalas & Hydraulics"
It's all about radiating West Coast energy this New Music Friday (August 5) after Reason dropped new heat with an assist from The Game. The two respected Los Angeles emcees are known for their bar-heavy releases that captivate Hip Hop, and their collaboration "Impalas & Hydraulics" is a collision that fans will enjoy. The Supah Mario production speaks to the streets of L.A. and complements the cadences of both rappers.
Wiz Khalifa Breaks Silence Following DJ Incident In LA
Wiz Khalifa found himself in hot water this week following an appearance at an LA nightclub. The rapper had a bit of a rough evening while promoting Multiverse due to some technical difficulties and unprofessionalism, according to Bootleg Kev. Unfortunately, Wiz ended up lashing out and having a viral moment, leading members of the DJ community to rail against the Kush & OJ rapper.
Drake Announces New Date For Young Money Reunion
Things were off to a great start last weekend following the launch of OVO Fest. Drake appeared on stage for the All Canadian North Stars showcase celebrating the legends that paved the way for him and other hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, it seems like all of the partying caught up to him. On Monday, he announced that the Young Money Reunion concert for OVO Fest was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.
