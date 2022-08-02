The Cleveland Browns Never Cared About the Deshaun Watson Ruling & They Still Don’t

Read on fanbuzz.com
RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal
If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal
Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns signed a new wide receiver after releasing a veteran safety. According to a statement from the team, Cleveland released safety Nate Meadors. A former UCLA Bruin, Meadors came into the league as an undrafted rookie before finding a spot on the Minnesota Vikings. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
Jim Knowles has Buckeyes already excited to unleash 'edgy' defense
COLUMBUS — The Jim Knowles defensive adjustment for Ohio State football ultimately will be judged by the results of the 2022 season. But one sure gains the idea that if Ryan Day were a defensive coordinator, the 4-2-5 Knowles is teaching is the same defense Day would run. As...
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Baker Mayfield dodges questions on Deshaun Watson’s suspension
Following four up and down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers after his former team took a shot at Deshaun Watson despite the looming suspension hanging over his head. With former judge Sue Robinson handing down a six-game suspension on Watson, it...
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Lawyer For Deshaun Watson Accusers Reacts To His Suspension
Not surprisingly, attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for Deshaun Watson's accusers, disagrees with the punishment handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson earlier this week. On Monday, Robinson ruled that Watson will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. The NFL is officially appealing the ruling, with reports indicating they could be seeking an indefinite ban.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
Eli Gold, Voice of Alabama Football, Stepping Back in 2022 Due to Health Issues
When you’re a fan of a prominent sports team, you think of the players, the coaching staff, and the play-by-play announcers. So when we think of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, we think of power rushers like Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs and staff like current head coach Nick Saban and legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. Bama has been considered barely a level below the NFL for a long, long time. But then, those who follow Alabama Football closely, also think of the radio play-by-play broadcast voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold.
Meet Kevin Ryan, the New and Unassuming Husky Punter
The transfer from Idaho State brings a foot similar to Race Porter's.
Browns Officially Sign Former Michigan Star
The Cleveland Browns are making some changes to their cornerback room as their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars approaches. On Friday, the Browns announced the signing of former Michigan and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Lavert Hill. In a corresponding move, they waived cornerback Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation.
