Former Brooklyn Center police chief sues city for job loss after Daunte Wright killing
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon is suing the city for allegedly forcing him to resign for not immediately firing officer Kim Potter after she shot and killed Daunte Wright. The lawsuit, which was filed in Hennepin County District Court, claims Gannon resigned after...
As 10 year anniversary of his murder approaches, push to build memorial for Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video first aired in July 2018. Across the street from where she attends Catholic mass, Rosella Decker makes a familiar walk to the St. Nicholas Cemetery. It is there she finds the graves of her husband, daughter, and son. "Part of...
Mall of America reopens Friday after shooting sent building into lockdown
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Bloomington Police say an argument at the Mall of America ended with someone shooting three times inside a store, prompting a lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon. Bloomington Police said no one was injured and the two suspects got away on foot. Friday morning, police say...
Police: Mall of America lockdown lifted after shooting, no injuries
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Bloomington Police say an altercation at the Nike store in the Mall of America ended with someone shooting three times inside the store, which prompted a lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon. Bloomington Police say no one was injured and the two suspects got away on...
Teen missing from Lakeville found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
Man found dead after fire in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Fire Department said a man is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. According to information released by the department, Brooklyn Park fire crews were sent to the 5800 block of 74th Avenue just after noon on Thursday for a reported fire at an apartment complex.
Candlelight vigil planned for stabbing victim Isaac Schuman
STILLWATER, Minn. — Community members are coming together to host a candlelight vigil for Isaac Schuman Wednesday night, the 17-year-old Stillwater student who died after being stabbed on the Apple River along with four other people on July 30. The vigil is being held on the 14th fairway at...
National Night Out events held in Twin Cities as Minneapolis, St. Paul search for police chiefs
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — National Night Out took on greater importance in the Twin Cities on Tuesday evening, as Minneapolis and St. Paul both search for permanent police chiefs while dealing with significant staffing shortages. Saint Paul Police Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison, who has said he won't seek the...
Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America Thursday after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
Does the Apple River stabbing suspect have a strong self-defense claim?
HUDSON, Wis. — Four people continue to recover after being stabbed on the Apple River over the weekend. The suspect told police he acted in self-defense in the incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. And that's had a lot of people asking: Does Nick Miu have a valid self-defense...
Security guard fatally shoots man at Brooklyn Park apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man is dead after being shot by an on-duty security guard at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex. Police say squads were dispatched to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the Huntington Place apartments and learned that a 62-year-old man had been shot by a security guard. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the man later died at an area hospital.
Man in his 40s dies after being found unresponsive in a tent with gunshot wounds
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating yet another homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Officers were called to the area of 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gun shots and an unresponsive man in a tent, according to an MPD press release.
Suspected lightning fire destroys home in Washington County
GRANT, Minnesota — A home in rural Washington County is now rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Grant. Fire officials are keeping members of the media a distance from the scene but it is clear from video that the roof on the structure has collapsed, and all that is left is a partial shell.
Sheriff: Meeker County standoff ends in man's arrest
DASSEL, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a standoff south of Dassel has ended with an arrest Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the standoff ended around 9:45 p.m. with the arrested of a 31-year-old man from rural Dassel. Sheriff deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to...
Suspect in custody after woman shot and killed in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn Center home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North Sunday around 1 p.m. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting when they located...
Minneapolis to become a 'safe haven' for reproductive health care after Frey signs executive order
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Wednesday to make the city a "safe haven" for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care. The order, which was Frey's first since Minneapolis residents voted to restructure the city's government last November, prohibits any city resources be used to assist with any states or jurisdictions pursuing legal action for someone who comes to Minneapolis for an abortion.
Minneapolis City Council confirms Dr. Cedric Alexander as first community safety commissioner
The Minneapolis City Council confirmed Dr. Cedric Alexander for the city's first community safety commissioner Thursday. Alexander will begin his new role on Monday, Aug. 8, the city said in a statement. Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Alexander for the role back in July, which was created to transform policing and...
Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
