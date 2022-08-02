‘We’re all feeling the pain at the pump’: Common Council committee approves additional fuel funds for city vehicles

Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
Related
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bird scooters potentially coming to Fulton
FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed the possibility of Bird scooters coming to Fulton at its meeting on Tuesday. The councilors voted to authorize Mayor Deana Michaels to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc.
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
waer.org
New $17M affordable housing project completed in Camillus
The state has announced the completion of a new affordable housing project for families in the Town of Camillus. The $17.2 million Camillus Heights development has 16 two-story residential buildings, and offers a total of 60 apartments and a community building. All of the buildings are LEED certified and have energy efficient appliances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement
The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Que Sera, Sera: Saving our planet is a good idea
It is a noble gesture and Oswego holds the key to the door which, if opened, will drastically limit greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce dramatic climate change. It’s true! We stand at the cuttting edge of green energy hegemony. Oswego is already the power capital of the Northeast. We produce nearly six thousand megawatts of electrical power, with our three nuclear plants, The Oswego Steam station — which uses gas and oil — Indeck energy’s gas turbine plant, and two hydroelectric generating stations. This exceeds the output of the St. Lawrence Power project, and the Niagara power project, two other big producers. In fact, over a third of upstate New York benefits from Oswego’s generation. That is a lot of electricity, and we could generate even more climate friendly power, by becoming an offshore wind turbine hub, and building one or two more nuclear plants.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxhc.com
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
newyorkupstate.com
Centro cuts price of NY State Fair shuttle service
Geddes, N.Y. — Centro’s shuttle service to the New York State Fair will be $1 each way this year, half the cost from previous years. The fares are the same as Centro’s current fares for its city bus services, which were reduced in March from $2 per ride to $1. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the downtown Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.
House of the Week: Spacious Brewerton ranch has become its owners’ ‘own little paradise’
BREWERTON, N.Y. – It did not require much convincing to sell Russ and Diane Hartwell on the house at 9701 Caughdenoy Road near Brewerton in 2011. “We walked in and were sold,” Russ remembered. “It was the property for us. Our realtor did not have to do much talking.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New shield dedicated at Coast Guard Station in Oswego on Coast Guard’s official birthday Thursday
OSWEGO — On Thursday, a special celebration of the 232nd birthday of the United States Coast Guard was held at the Coast Guard Station in Oswego. For a birthday present, the Oswego station received a new stainless steel Coast Guard shield to display above the main entrance. A dedication for the new shield took place Thursday, with the crew of the Coast Guard Station and Coast Guard veterans in attendance.
A boom keeps booming: See priciest Onondaga County homes sold in first half of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Spiking home prices showed few signs of easing in Onondaga County through the first half of the year, with 12 of the county’s 25 most expensive home sales exceeding $1 million in that period. That puts the county on pace for a total of 24...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD seeking input to help improve financial health of district
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is seeking community input on a series of measures that would help with declining enrollment and could improve financial health. Part of these measures include closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools.
Syracuse Common Council candidate says past crime shouldn’t prevent his election
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto, a candidate for Syracuse Common Council, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2012 after he was accused of falsifying payroll documents while working at the Syracuse City School District and failing to pay state taxes for three years. Monto, 47, will be interviewed this...
Former county legislator, Cicero supervisor Jim Corl Jr. to run for Onondaga County Family Court Judge
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Jim Corl Jr. has announced that he will be seeking the position of Onondaga County Family Court Judge in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 8, 2022. Currently a court attorney for the Fifth Judicial District (Trial Part), Corl has over 20 years of experience in family law. He also served as court attorney for Onondaga County Family Court from 2015 to 2019.
Comments / 1