Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant
Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge
Report links the Heat with five-time All-NBA player
This Grizzles-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA last season. Everyone knew their future was bright, but in winning 56 games and a playoff series, they made a statement:. The future is now. Unfortunately, they’re unlikely to replicate that success in 2022-23. Jaren Jackson Jr....
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
Tony Snell still remains a free agent on August 4. The NBA veteran has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Chicago Landing Kevin Durant
Some NBA brands are just iconic. Normally, that’s due to a sustained period of success for the organization. Often, that image of victory lasts long after the success stops sustaining. Such has been the case with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the 1990s, they dominated the NBA, winning six championships.
The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran
The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat
The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Bulls land at No. 6 in NBA.com East Offseason Power Rankings
As the offseason has become quiet, most teams have their roster for the upcoming season. For the Chicago Bulls, bringing back All-Star Zach LaVine and adding veteran depth in Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic sets the team up for a hopeful longer playoff run this coming season. John Schuhmann of...
3 Bold Trades To Send Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers took a chance when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason. After making that move, many anticipated them being a title contender with the Brooklyn Nets being their likely NBA Finals matchup. Fast forward a little bit, and there may not have been...
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Other Players React To Brittney Griner Sentencing
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has never shied from speaking on non-basketball issues. During the NBA bubble season, he ended each press conference by saying, "Black Lives Matter, people." He spoke out on the Breonna Taylor incident that involved cops shooting and killing her during a botched raid. On Thursday,...
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA insider says he was told multiple times that Pat Riley likes guard Collin Sexton
Although the Miami Heat have had a pretty quiet offseason, they have been linked to a plethora of players. They’ve been going after Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz stud Donovan Mitchell but seemingly haven’t made much progress on either front. They were also recently linked to restricted free agent Collin Sexton.
Report: Pat Riley eyeing 1 prominent free agent
Throughout his many decades in the NBA, Pat Riley has coached everyone from Magic Johnson and John Starks to Tim Hardaway Sr. and Dwyane Wade. Now it appears there is another guard who is catching Riley’s eye. During a recent appearance on the “Wine and Gold Talk Podcast,” Bleacher...
