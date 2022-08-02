Latest Mets trade shows they have no interest in promoting Mark Vientos

Read on risingapple.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyContra Costa County, CA
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Braves rumors: Atlanta was close to doing the right thing with Marcell Ozuna
According to some Atlanta Braves rumors after the MLB trade deadline, the team came close to dealing Marcell Ozuna to a division rival. Atlanta Braves rumors don’t have to end with the passing of the MLB trade deadline. According to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Braves nearly did the right thing with Ozuna and traded him away to the Miami Marlins.
Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers
The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
5 best performing prospects in the Cleveland Guardians minor leagues
The Cleveland Guardians’ five-best performing prospects. The Cleveland Guardians are flushed with talent in the minor leagues. Considering just how many rookies the team has on its roster right now in major roles, this isn’t surprising to find out that the team is deep like the Grand Canyon. Yet, who are the five most impressive players going right now?
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0