ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Amherst to open cooling center Thursday and Friday

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSKnT_0h2EMfG600

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of Amherst is reminding the public to be mindful of their health during the extreme heat expected this week.

A cooling center at the Bangs Community Center located at 70 Boltwood Walk will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heat wave coming back to western Massachusetts

The Groff Park Splash Pad at 83 Mill Lane will be open from 10AM to 8PM. People interested in swimming to cool off can use the Mill River Pool or War Memorial Pool. The pools have varying hours and entrance requirements. More information can be found on the town’s website .

The town also is providing information on ways to prevent heat related accidents and illnesses on their Emergency Preparedness webpage .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Emergency Preparedness#Amherst#Boltwood Walk#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WWLP

Springfield residents head to splash pads to cool down

Everyone across the Pioneer Valley certainly felt those high temperatures in the weather forecast on Thursday. Many were eager to soak up the sun, while also avoiding that blistering summer heat. There were plenty of places to go around the area with cooling options while enjoying the outdoors. One such location was Forest Park in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits

Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy