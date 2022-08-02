Amherst to open cooling center Thursday and Friday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of Amherst is reminding the public to be mindful of their health during the extreme heat expected this week.

A cooling center at the Bangs Community Center located at 70 Boltwood Walk will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Groff Park Splash Pad at 83 Mill Lane will be open from 10AM to 8PM. People interested in swimming to cool off can use the Mill River Pool or War Memorial Pool. The pools have varying hours and entrance requirements. More information can be found on the town’s website .

The town also is providing information on ways to prevent heat related accidents and illnesses on their Emergency Preparedness webpage .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.