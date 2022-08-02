Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say

Read on www.cleveland19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
wksu.org
Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist
Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bail Project employee settles lawsuit with Cleveland for $30,000 over arrest during May 30 riots
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say
A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
Bodycam video: Akron officer shoots suspect after deadly bar shooting
The Akron Police Department has released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage brothers were shot and injured on New Year’s Day. Their case still remains unsolved. Cleveland Police told us part of the problem is the victims are not cooperating. And that’s something they see all too often. 19 Investigates looks into what can...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
After 38 years, Richmond Heights police have teamed with Ohio BCI to try to find Frank Noch’s killers
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 1984, Frank Noch -- an 86-year-old who did not drive and regularly walked to destinations -- was seen making his way on foot toward his residence, just off Chardon Road on Beverly Hills Drive. Less than two hours later, Noch’s...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
Comments / 10