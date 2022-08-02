ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say

By Aria Janel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
PARMA, OH
wksu.org

Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist

Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
CLEVELAND, OH
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Kent Police
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy