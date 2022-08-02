Toyota Allegedly Denies GR86 Engine Warranty Claim Based On Drift Photo

Read on www.motor1.com
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Jeep, Toyota among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 28 through Aug. 4, including a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units and a Toyota recall involving 75,316 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Convoy Of Camouflaged Ford Super Duty Trucks Caught On Camera
[UPDATE] Nine new spy photos of the Ford Super Duty XL Dually have been added below. An evolution of the Ford Super Duty family of trucks is currently under development and we have a new spy video to share with you. It shows a convoy of camouflaged test prototypes spotted near Death Valley, all hauling large trailers. The video comes courtesy of the KindelAuto channel on YouTube.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Smoking can be bad for your health in more ways than one and this Russian man learned his lesson the hard way. CCTV footage from Chelyabinsk shows the driver of a second-generation Renault Logan setting himself ablaze after firing up a cigarette at the worst location possible. While refueling his subcompact sedan, the owner decided to have a smoke, thus ignoring what his chemistry teacher told him in school.
2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s
It isn’t a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck’s popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases. The … The post The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 VW Golf R Drag Races Audi S4 To Show Power Isn't Everything
The VW Golf R and Audi S4 aren't direct rivals, but that didn't stop the good folks over at Edmunds to line them up for a couple of drag races. Not the usual kind as these are called U-Drag races since the cars perform a U-turn and then return to where they started. It would've made more sense to bring the S3 Sedan – well, the S3 Sportback but it's not sold in the US – but it is interesting to see how the two cars fare in an acceleration test.
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian
You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
Lamborghini Aventador RC Car Gets Turned Into A Functional Drone
There's no shortage of flying car concepts throughout history. Marrying the automobile and airplane has been a long-promised dream, but building them and making them safe is no easy task. People struggle to handle the road-bound vehicles today's automakers are producing, and adding flight capability to their complexity won't help.
BMW 3 Series Could Have Separate EV, ICE Platforms In 2027: Report
BMW's Neue Klasse electric architecture will arrive in 2025, and as of today, we know a 3 Series sedan will be the opening act. Whether it officially becomes the new 3 Series isn't entirely clear, but an interesting rumor has the popular sedan existing simultaneously on two platforms going forward – one for electricity, the other for internal combustion.
Callaway Launches Two Supercharger Packs For GM’s Trucks And SUVs
Callaway has two new engine upgrades for GM’s trucks and SUVs. The two new packages – SC520 and SC602 – add a supercharger, a proprietary engine management calibration, and more to crank up the power for the automaker’s V8 engines. Callaway designed the packs for GM’s...
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Teased As Production Model
It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."
VW Golf 9 In Doubt Due To Rising Costs With Development Of ICE Cars
In March 2021, Volkswagen was eager to announce that the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Passat would all get next-generation models. That statement might have been a bit premature in the case of the compact hatchback/wagon duo as the company's newly appointed CEO remains cautious about the Golf's future. In an interview with the German paper Welt, Thomas Schäfer said a decision about developing a ninth-generation model has not been taken yet.
