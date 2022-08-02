Local man accused of slicing victim's face with knife in WinCo parking lot

POCATELLO — A 46-year-old local man was arrested Monday night after police say he sliced a man’s face with a knife in the parking lot of WinCo Foods.

Burke Ryan Bailey, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the disturbance.

Pocatello police were dispatched to the WinCo Foods parking lot around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival came into contact with a man who had an 8-inch laceration on his head near his eye, according to a police report obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.

Witnesses on scene said a man, later identified as Bailey, walked over to the victim’s semi-truck and started yelling at him, police said. The victim exited his truck and confronted Bailey, who said, “Take that (expletive),” and then sliced the victim’s face with a knife, police said. The victim told police that Bailey then fled the area.

Police attempted to locate Bailey but could not find him in the area, said police, adding that officers then drove to Bailey’s home on Fredregill Road.

When officers arrived at the home, a boy came to the door and began conversing with police with the door closed, police said. The boy told police that Bailey had been home all day but just recently left to go on a walk, according to police. The boy also said police were not allowed inside the home without a warrant, police added.

Officers observed Bailey leave through the back door of the residence and start running through backyards, police said. Bailey was located in a parking lot of 2100 South Second Avenue, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Bailey appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000.

Bailey is due back in court on Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

In addition to the felony aggravated battery charge, prosecutors also plan to seek an enhancement penalty against Bailey for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

The aggravated battery charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 and the enhancement could add up to an additional 15 years to any prison sentence levied against Bailey if he is convicted of both charges.