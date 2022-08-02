TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County 22-year-old

Read on www.wvlt.tv
wcyb.com
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March, but he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is 5-foot-7, weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos, including...
THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash
Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man threatened to kill people at a Little Caesar’s in Newport Tuesday, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. A witness told police that Joshua Arron Moss entered the store and threatened to kill the next person to walk out of the restaurant with a pizza, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
supertalk929.com
Suspect charged in July holdup in Johnson City
A Johnson City, Tennessee man was arraigned in Sessions Court after police said he robbed two people at gunpoint last month. Jonathan Bulla is accused of the July 1st holdup that occurred at Knob Creek Dock Road where police said Bulla took the victims’ SUV. Bulla who was arrested...
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
cbs19news
Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Holston Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new leader
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is under new command. The ammunition plant is now under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joel Calo, who most recently served as a logistics operations officer at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. A ceremony for Calo was held Friday morning. Calo told News Channel 11 that he […]
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
