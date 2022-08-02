Read on www.nbcwashington.com
WJLA
National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is tracking the impact of a national teacher shortage as school districts across the country and the DMV try to staff up before the first day of school. "There are just a lot more teacher vacancies than we've ever seen in the past,"...
NBC Washington
Loudoun County Community Buys School Supplies for Teachers
A new Facebook group allows Loudoun County residents to cover the cost of extra classroom supplies that educators would otherwise have to buy themselves, according to the group’s founder. The group is called “Loudoun County, VA; Adopt a Teacher” and lets teachers post wish lists for their classrooms. People...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
WTOP
‘Proud to be a teacher’: 3 educators excited to start in Fairfax Co.
Ava Minutello is spending the final weeks of summer break scrolling on Pinterest. Entering her first year teaching Latin at McLean High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, Minutello is using the site as inspiration for classroom decorations. She’s also been sorting through notes, lesson plans and textbooks to prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
royalexaminer.com
Fauquier Health expands new Primary & Specialty Care office in Gainesville and welcomes Family Medicine provider Jenna Wong, DO
Fauquier Health announced today the welcoming of their newest Family Medicine provider, Jenna Wong, DO. Dr. Wong will join the Primary and Specialty Care office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office recently opened in the beginning of March 2022 alongside the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
America's Best STEM High Schools in 2022
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A focus on science, technology, engineering, and...
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
DMV police departments experience staffing shortages
VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
NBC Washington
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
theriver953.com
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
