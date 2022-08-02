ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

Loudoun County Community Buys School Supplies for Teachers

A new Facebook group allows Loudoun County residents to cover the cost of extra classroom supplies that educators would otherwise have to buy themselves, according to the group’s founder. The group is called “Loudoun County, VA; Adopt a Teacher” and lets teachers post wish lists for their classrooms. People...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘Proud to be a teacher’: 3 educators excited to start in Fairfax Co.

Ava Minutello is spending the final weeks of summer break scrolling on Pinterest. Entering her first year teaching Latin at McLean High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, Minutello is using the site as inspiration for classroom decorations. She’s also been sorting through notes, lesson plans and textbooks to prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says

The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
royalexaminer.com

Fauquier Health expands new Primary & Specialty Care office in Gainesville and welcomes Family Medicine provider Jenna Wong, DO

Fauquier Health announced today the welcoming of their newest Family Medicine provider, Jenna Wong, DO. Dr. Wong will join the Primary and Specialty Care office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office recently opened in the beginning of March 2022 alongside the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
GAINESVILLE, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

America's Best STEM High Schools in 2022

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A focus on science, technology, engineering, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County employees to get bonuses

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DMV police departments experience staffing shortages

VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery

COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10

The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
BURKE, VA

