Chevy Bolt owners must choose between rebates and battery defect lawsuits

electrek.co
Tesla locks 80 miles of customer’s battery range for $4,500 ransom
Tesla tried to force a customer to pay $4,500 ransom over 80 miles of range that the company software-locked in his battery pack. The automaker only started to walk back on the strategy to squeeze $4,500 out of its customers after an uproar on social media. Tesla used to sell...
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
MotorAuthority
GM threatens dealers, would be flippers, with non-transferrable warranties
General Motors is pushing back against dealerships looking to mark up high-demand models, including the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, and 2022 GMC Hummer EV. GM is threatening to limit the transfer of warranties and withhold future allocations if dealers facilitate the reselling of these models within 12 months of delivery.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Jaguar I-Pace catches on fire again – is this another Bolt EV battery fire situation?
Another Jaguar I-Pace battery caught on fire without any crash after simply sitting charging in a garage. This is the fourth known I-Pace battery fire that seemingly started on its own, which is starting to be significant considering the relatively small number of units on the roads. Jaguar also uses...
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Toyota unit falsified emissions data from at least 2003, probe finds
TOKYO (Reuters) - A major affiliate of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-sponsored probe showed on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Ferrari works toward carbon neutrality but remains silent about electric engines
Ferrari has aimed to build an electric-powered sports car since 2018.
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Despite a 520-Mile Driving Range, the Lucid Air Has Worse Fuel Economy Than 1 EV
Lucid is the upstart newcomer to the EV game and has designed an attractive, high-performance vehicle with an outstanding range. The Lucid Air boasts a 520-mile driving range which is the best of any EV on the market. However, it doesn’t have the best MPGe on the market. That title currently belongs to the Tesla Model 3. The question is, how much does it matter?
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 BMW i4 Over a Tesla Model 3
The 2022 BMW i4 compares well with the Tesla Model 3. Here are four advantages that the German hybrid has over the Tesla. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 BMW i4 Over a Tesla Model 3 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TechCrunch
GM is expanding its hands-free Super Cruise system to 400,000 miles of roads
Drivers with vehicles equipped with Super Cruise today can only use the system on about 200,000 miles of divided interstates. Notably, this new expansion will loosen those restrictions and give drivers access to Super Cruise on undivided highway roads such as the Pacific Coast Highway, the Trans-Canada Highway and U.S. Route 66.
Diesel Exhaust Tuner Flo-Pro Fined $1.6M for Selling Defeat Devices
Flo-Pro PerformanceA 2018 EPA investigation claims the company was selling 100,000 defeat devices annually.
TechCrunch
Lamborghini to ‘wait and see’ on EVs
The niche automaker is awaiting direction from the European Union before deciding whether to go all in on EVs, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Even as other automakers plan to jettison gas-engine models by 2030, Winkelmann said he can’t yet foresee Lamborghini as an all-electric brand. The automaker is waiting to see if synthetic fuels, also used by sister company Porsche, could be a carbon-neutral alternative to battery-electric vehicles.
