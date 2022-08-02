ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Start with this easy salsa recipe, then customize to your heart's content

By Darlene Zimmerman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PAYT_0h2ELuDY00
Roasted Tomato Salsa i SUSAN TUSA, Detroit Free Press

Tomatoes are one of the best foods to have fresh in summer. But there's a limit to how many salads and sandwiches you can top with the juicy produce.

So, what's the best way to keep an abundance of tomatoes in your life without getting bored? By making salsa, naturally.

Today’s recipe calls for Roma tomatoes (also called plum tomatoes), but any variety will do. We roasted them, because a little time in the oven concentrates their flavor and sweetness by driving off excess moisture. This is a good tomato-cooking tip to keep in mind during the rest of year when the flavor of tomatoes could use a little help.

Did you know? Tomatoes are a staple of the Mediterranean diet , tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, along with iron, potassium and fiber.

Tomato tips:

  • To avoid bruising, place tomatoes in a single layer when you roast.
  • For maximum flavor, store tomatoes at room temperature. If storing for more than a few days, especially in hot climates, place them in the warmest part of the refrigerator.

More recipes: Make chicken lettuce wraps better than P.F. Chang's

How to customize homemade salsa

What's great about salsa recipes is their versatility. Our recipe is pretty basic (tomatoes, peppers, onions, herbs and spices) and offers a good starting point if you want to experiment with add-in ingredients.

If you’re looking for a little sweetness: Add diced pineapple, mango or peaches to our recipe.

If you want a chunkier salsa: Stir in roasted corn kernels or black beans.

If you need less heat: Use pepperoncini or banana peppers, which are mild and slightly sweet.

If you want moderate heat: Anaheim, poblano and ancho peppers provide mild heat. Medium-hot peppers include jalapeno, serrano and hot wax peppers.

If you want to set your mouth on fire: Scotch bonnet or habanero just might be your thing. Remember that the interior ribs and seeds of peppers add heat.

More: Alton Brown's tips changed how we cook. This is the single biggest thing he wants you to try

Homemade Salsa

Serves: 12 (⅓ cup) servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes (plus chilling time)

Ingredients:

  • 10 plum tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 green pepper, quartered
  • ½ red onion, quartered, plus 1/4 cup finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Parchment paper or vegetable oil cooking spray
  • ⅓ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss tomatoes, green pepper and quartered onion pieces with olive oil. Pour vegetables onto a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper or sprayed with cooking spray. Bake uncovered 20 to 30 minutes or until vegetables soften. Remove from oven and cool completely.

Place roasted vegetables in a blender or food processor. Cover and process until blended but still slightly chunky. Place salsa in a large glass bowl and add cilantro, ¼ cup finely diced red onion, jalapeno pepper, garlic, lime juice, vinegar, sugar, cumin, salt and cayenne pepper. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to blend. Stir well before serving.

Created by Darlene Zimmerman, MS, RD, for Heart Smart.

Nutrition: 43 calories (21% from fat ), 1 gram fat (0 grams sat. fat , 0 grams trans fat ), 8 grams carbohydrates , 1 gram protein , 88 mg sodium , 0 mg cholesterol , 18 mg calcium , 2 grams fiber . Food exchanges:  2 vegetables.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Start with this easy salsa recipe, then customize to your heart's content

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BERRY CAKE

Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It

Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones,  it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
SheKnows

Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius

Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
RECIPES
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Creamy Potato Salad

The dressing for this potato salad is absolutely delicious — and proves that mayo is not needed to make a savory, satisfying summer salad. Low-fat Greek yogurt is a great substitute for many high-fat items, including mayonnaise. Even light mayo has three times more calories per cup than full-fat Greek yogurt. Enjoy!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Peppers#Food Processor#Green Peppers#Food Drink#Roasted Tomato Salsa#Detroit Free Press#Roma
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
Fortune

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks

If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
NUTRITION
12tomatoes.com

Sausage & Gravy Hand Pies

A portable (and freeze-able) version of the classic. Anyone who’s ever lived in the South (or even visited) knows about the joys of biscuits and gravy. This time-honored breakfast meal has been a favorite in both homes and diners for many generations. The simplicity of the recipe is offset by the little ways that each cook can customize this dish to suit their tastes. This recipe not only has a little surprise in the gravy, but also converts the biscuits into hand pies, perfect for taking on the go or eating at a sit down meal.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers

Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Cheese Sauce for Pretzels

If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY PEACH GALETTE

Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Why Icebox Cakes Have Truly Never Gone Out of Style

My first memory of an icebox cake is making a DIY version in my kitchen during summer vacation when I was nine. My native Indian gets extremely hot from April to June, and the only respite when it’s scorching outside is to dig into a bowl of shaved iced, a frozen alphonso mango, or, that particular summer, a DIY icebox cake.
RECIPES
People

Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops

"It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!" says Alexis deBoschnek. "I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort." The author of the To the Last Bite cookbook loves the...
RECIPES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

560K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy