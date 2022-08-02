Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Miller The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Miller County in central Missouri East central Camden County in central Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Iberia, or 12 miles southeast of Osage Beach, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Brumley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Power Outages Reported North, East Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Most of the Ozarks has been dealing with heavy rain and lightning this morning. But some places lost power after strong storms overnight. Most of the outages were reported north and east of Springfield. Outages have been reported in Benton, Camden, Phelps and Shannon counties. A...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Crawford, Dallas, Dent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Camden; Cole; Crawford; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Franklin; Gasconade; Howell; Iron; Jefferson; Laclede; Lincoln; Madison; Maries; Miller; Moniteau; Montgomery; Morgan; Osage; Ozark; Phelps; Pike; Pulaski; Reynolds; Shannon; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Texas; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN COLE CRAWFORD DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE HOWELL IRON JEFFERSON LACLEDE LINCOLN MADISON MARIES MILLER MONITEAU MONTGOMERY MORGAN OSAGE OZARK PHELPS PIKE PULASKI REYNOLDS SHANNON ST. CHARLES ST. FRANCOIS ST. LOUIS STE. GENEVIEVE TEXAS WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT MISSOURI INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ST. LOUIS CITY
Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks
A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Taney County. Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Ark., died in the crash. Emergency personnel responded to the head-on crash Thursday just before midnight near U.S. 65 and Bear Creek Road. Investigators say McSpadden was traveling...
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Neongwah Bend Road near Double Tree Lane around 6:40 p.m. Troopers said 67-year-old Dennis G. Harmon was hurt after the motorcycle went off the side of the road, The post Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County
It’s an early wake-up call this past Sunday for Mid-County firefighters after a reported residential structure fire on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton. Chief Scott Frandsen says the call came in around 4:45am and, upon arrival, the single-story home was fully involved with flames already showing through the roof. Water had to be shuttled in and the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The residence was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach, the Camden County Ambulance District and Southwest Electric. Sunrise Beach firefighters moved up to cover for Mid-County. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation.
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Road Rally races through Texas County
Texas County was the location for the Missouri Ozark Rally 2022 on Saturday, July 30. Drivers and their cars gathered at the Texas County Fairgrounds that morning to start the competition. Fifteen cars competed, with one withdrawn before the race. Eight of those finished the route, and the #890 car, with driver Ryan Rethy and co-driver James Dallman, finished with the best time.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested in connection to Camdenton shooting
UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Everitt has been formally charged and will be in court on Aug. 8. at 8:30 a.m. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release. Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested […]
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
