Wildfire burning 150 acres northeast of Eureka

Crews are continuing to battle a 150-acre wildfire that is burning in Northwest Montana.

The Weasel Fire is located 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.

Kootenai National Forest officials note that because of increased activity on the fire, NFS Road 319 (Therriault Lakes Road) is closed from the Foundation Creek Trailhead North to the end of the road.

Additionally, Big Therriault and Little Therriault Campgrounds are currently inaccessible due to the road closure.

People using Grave Creek Road or the area are asked to use caution and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

There are 60 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 30.