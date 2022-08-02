Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone.

The woman, who didn't want her identity revealed for safety reasons, told News 3 she was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace. Four people in a mint-green Ford Fusion showed up to purchase the phone. She said she handed over the phone, then one individual pulled out a gun.

“They pulled the trigger twice and it misfired, I ducked and hit the ground and ran back toward the house," the woman said.

She said in that moment, there was only one thing on her mind — her 3-year-old son.

“I’m dead, I’m dead, my son isn’t going to see his mom," the woman said.

If you're looking for a safe place to make an online exchange, one option may be at the Newport News Police Department. They have designated parking spots and the exchange area is under 24-hour surveillance.

Other tips from the police department for a safe exchange include:

Meet in a public place

Tell a friend or family member where you're going

Conduct your transaction in the daytime

Only carry the cash necessary for the transaction

Take your phone with you

Police told News 3 they're investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call in.

“I hope they get caught, because someday it could be somebody else and they might not get so lucky,” the woman said.