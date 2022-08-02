ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad

By Ellen Ice
 3 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone.

The woman, who didn't want her identity revealed for safety reasons, told News 3 she was selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace. Four people in a mint-green Ford Fusion showed up to purchase the phone. She said she handed over the phone, then one individual pulled out a gun.

“They pulled the trigger twice and it misfired, I ducked and hit the ground and ran back toward the house," the woman said.

She said in that moment, there was only one thing on her mind — her 3-year-old son.

“I’m dead, I’m dead, my son isn’t going to see his mom," the woman said.

If you're looking for a safe place to make an online exchange, one option may be at the Newport News Police Department. They have designated parking spots and the exchange area is under 24-hour surveillance.

Other tips from the police department for a safe exchange include:

  • Meet in a public place
  • Tell a friend or family member where you're going
  • Conduct your transaction in the daytime
  • Only carry the cash necessary for the transaction
  • Take your phone with you

Police told News 3 they're investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call in.

“I hope they get caught, because someday it could be somebody else and they might not get so lucky,” the woman said.

HoundDog
3d ago

I wish I’d been her!!! I don’t let the house without my 9 or 45!!!! Would been bad day for them and me

Judith
2d ago

This is crazy.....glad that she wasn't killed!!please always meet in a safe place just like someone said Police department 💯💯💯People please stay safe out there 🙏

