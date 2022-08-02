ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Twins land Tyler Mahle from Reds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The first-place Minnesota Twins moved to bolster their starting rotation Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds will receive a package of prospects in return that includes infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, as well as left-hander Steven Hajjar.

Mahle, 27, is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts this season and has 114 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings. A former seventh-round pick by the Reds in 2013, Mahle is 31-38 in 114 appearances (113 starts) with the Reds over six seasons.

Encarnacion-Strand, 22, was drafted in the fourth round by the Twins in 2021 and has seen time at Double-A this season. Steer, a third-round pick in 2019, has played in 48 games at Triple-A. Hajjar, a second-round draft pick in 2021, is at the Class-A level.

The Twins entered play Tuesday atop the American League Central but were just one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and three ahead of the talent-laden Chicago White Sox.

–Field Level Media

