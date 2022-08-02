ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Heat Advisory issued for Erie, Huron counties Wednesday

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Wednesday for Erie and Huron counties.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Heat Index values of up to 102 degrees are expected.

The NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illness to occur.

Be prepared:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms
  • Check on relatives and neighborhoods
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.

