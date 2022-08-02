Heat Advisory issued for Erie, Huron counties Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Wednesday for Erie and Huron counties.
The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
Heat Index values of up to 102 degrees are expected.
The NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illness to occur.
Be prepared:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air-conditioned rooms
- Check on relatives and neighborhoods
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing
"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.
RELATED: ODH urges Ohioans to take these steps to avoid heat related illness
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Comments / 0