ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend: A farmer's chance to show off way of life

PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend is set to kick off this weekend with various farms participating across the state. The event is hosted by Wild Blueberries and gives Maine blueberry farmers and others the chance to educate people about one of Maine's most profitable crops. The weekend celebrates wild, low bush blueberries versus the typical cultivated berry found in most grocery stores.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Danforth, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Brunswick, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WGME

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?

As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Things To Do#Summer Fest#The Milo Garden Club#Rainbow Backpack Drive#Give Farm
92 Moose

An Open Letter To My Maine Music Teacher

There are so many people you meet throughout your life that have a lasting impact. Not only to you, but to your entire community and this is the case for my very first music teacher. His name is John Nutting, but still to this day I refer to him as...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers

Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Boston

Illegal camping at Maine’s Acadia National Park is on the rise

The number of visitors — and illegal campers — has increased during the pandemic. The number of illegal campers at Acadia National Park in Maine is increasing, according to a park spokesman. Acadia spokesperson Sean Bonnage told the Bangor Daily News that illegal camping ranges from people setting...
TRAVEL
NEWS CENTER Maine

Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy