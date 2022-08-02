Read on www.fox17online.com
100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state. Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support. Custodial parents are...
Partnership to give 500 job seekers Google Career Certificates
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and Governor Whitmer announced a partnership to give 500 Michigan job-seekers no-cost access to Google Career Certificates. The 3- to 6-month training includes IT, E-Commerce, Project Management, and Digital Marketing— all jobs that are in high demand right now. No degree...
Excellence in Education Award Nominations – 2022-2023 School Year
FOX 17 is a proud partner in the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Award. Each week, the Michigan Lottery will be recognizing outstanding K-12 teachers and staff who are making a significant impact in the lives of Michigan students. Selected educators will receive:. $1,500 cash prize. $500 grant to the...
Morning Buzz: August 4
1. If you're looking at buying a home, or just enjoy looking at homes, the Parade of Homes kicks off today!. The Home Builder's Association of Western Michigan will be showcasing 13 homes for the next few days. There will be 12 brand-new homes and one remodeled through Saturday. The...
Suit claims 8-year-old transgender student was harassed, misgendered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced a lawsuit against the Williamson County Board of Education and the Tennessee Department of Education in the District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee for a law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathrooms, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
Birthday Shoutouts: Matt, Joe, Everly (Aug 4)
Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News. You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan. NOTE:...
Thornapple Kellogg Schools bus driver shortage forces route closures
Parents at Thornapple Kellogg schools have even more on their plates as the district searches for more bus drivers.
Michelle Dunaway joins FOX 17 Morning Mix as co-host
Michelle Dunaway, who has been a FOX 17 Morning New anchor since November 2021, is transitioning to a new role. Beginning on August 15, West Michigan viewers can see Michelle on FOX 17 Morning Mix. Michelle will join Todd Chance as a co-host on FOX 17’s popular lifestyle show. Since...
'Bradley Cooper look-alike' wanted for shoplifting in Georgia
Police in Georgia are on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed a Home Depot — and who many are describing as the spitting image of Bradley Cooper. That's according to comments on the Henry County Police Department Facebook page. When police posted pictures of the suspect, people spotted similarities between the alleged shoplifter and the Hollywood celebrity.
BISSELL: 28,000+ animals impacted by summer 'Empty the Shelters' event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation announces another record-breaking Empty the Shelters campaign!. The nonprofit organization tells us more than 28,000 animals were adopted and transported during this summer’s adoption event. We’re told 282 shelters across 42 states participated in the event amid extended stays and waning...
Tennis ace becomes top-ranked pickleball player
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — Zane Navratil won three high school tennis titles in the state of Wisconsin. He's since switched sports and become the No. 1 pickleball player in the world. Navratil said his dad introduced him to the sport during his winter break in 2013. "I was off...
Lightning strikes gas line, sparks fire near Algoma Twp. home
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a fire near an Algoma Township home Wednesday morning. The Algoma Township Fire Department says the fire was sparked after a lightning strike hit a gas line. We’re told DTE needed to resort to excavation procedures to shut off the gas...
Chalk the Block in St. Joe this weekend
Artists are taking over the streets and sidewalks this weekend in downtown St. Joe at Chalk the Block. 35 artists will be taking over Broad Street all weekend long to create chalk masterpieces. There will be a Chalk Kids Zone too, where kids can join in on the fun, from 12 to 4 p.m.
