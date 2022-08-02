Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest

Read on www.wbir.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground LakeThe Planking TravelerSweetwater, TN
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
wvlt.tv
Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
WATE
Pet of the Week: Luna
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to meet our furry friend of the week. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with their Pet of the Week. Luna is about a 1 year old border-collie mix with a lot of love to give. Victoria Smith, volunteer and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival returns in August
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway's International Food Festival will return to Morristown's Downtown Green and Farmers Market this year, according to a release. This year's festival will take place on August 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is free to attend and the event will feature 42 different vendors. Food vendors from many locales including Australia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Thailand, the United States, and more.
How both children and parents can manage back-to-school anxiety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With school starting on Monday in Knox County, parents and children are stuck in a stressful waiting period. They are still trying to enjoy the last days of summer break—but the back-to-school countdown has started. This situation can be a breeding ground for stress and...
Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
Community Hero: East Tennessee-born Hollywood actor shining a light on friendship, family in need
Two years ago, we introduced you to a young man who is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. A Hollywood actor helped the family raise money to purchase that van. Now, the boy who was helped is rallying to do the same for his best friend. After helping Jake Stitt of Morristown get a wheelchair-accessible […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Saving you money: Packing school lunches on a budget
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Packing school lunches can get expensive, but it doesn't have to break the bank. The average parent packs $2 worth of pre-packaged goodies into each school lunch which costs around $720 for two kids each year, according to Living on a Dime. Here are some ways...
10About Town: Lonsdale's Homecoming, a food truck mashup and a hillbilly car show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is celebrating Emancipation Day all weekend long. On Friday, Evelyn Jack & The Summer Soul Whitty Band is performing on the Beck Lawn. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair, relax and enjoy the music! This event begins at 7 p.m.
Donation drives collect diapers, shovels and supplies to help flood survivors in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — People with friends and family in Kentucky are organizing donation drives to collect supplies and help the communities devastated by recent floods in the area. "That's home. That's where I grew up. Those people are my people,” said Matt Tuttle, who helped organize a donation drive....
WBIR
Roane County veteran gives free haircuts to students
Dexter Hughes knows people are spending a lot of money sending their children back to school. He decided to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Overturned boat on Watts Bar Lake sparks search for missing angler
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing fisherman whose boat was found capsized Wednesday night.
New Maryville school opens for virtual learners
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A new school in Maryville is designed specifically for students who do better learning online. Maryville Virtual School (MVS) opened its doors to students this week. Maria Greene is the communications and special projects coordinator for Maryville City Schools. She is also a teacher at MVS.
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0