Leonard Fournette Explains Weight Gain: NFL World Reacts

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News
Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview
Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Tom Brady gets GOAT birthday cake from Leonard Fournette
TAMPA ― What do you get the guy who has everything?. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 today, and running back Leonard Fournette struggled with how to commemorate the big occasion until he came up with the answer on Tuesday. He turned to The Cake Girl bakery in Tampa...
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Dez Bryant Responds To Cowboys Idea: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys can use some assistance at wide receiver. the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr., the free agent suggested they turn to their past. Replying to a video of Dez Bryant working out, OBJ encouraged the former star wideout to go "back to the boys!" Although the 33-year-old didn't fully dismiss the notion, Bryant said he's focused on another goal.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Panthers Wide Receiver Makes Cam Newton Opinion Very Clear
The Carolina Panthers are highly unlikely to bring back Cam Newton again. After drafting Matt Corral in the third round, Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield will probably take the starting job from Sam Darnold, whose shoulder injury paved the way for the Panthers to reunite with Newton during the 2021 season.
Daunte Culpepper Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss formed one of the NFL's most-entertaining quarterback-wide receiver duos with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Vikings quarterback and wide receiver played together from 1999 through 2004. Not everyone remembers that, though. Some current college football players are too young to remember Culpepper and Moss on...
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
