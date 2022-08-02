Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
COVID by the Numbers: Most of Chicago Area Still at 'High' Community Levels of the Virus
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday. According to that data, most of northern Illinois falls in that category, including Cook County and the city of...
Proposal Could Complicate Chicago Bears' Plans to Explore Arlington Heights Stadium Project
A proposed ordinance could potentially throw a wrench into the Chicago Bears’ plans to potentially build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, with the bill aiming to prevent taxpayer-funded subsidies from being used to lure the team to the suburbs. The ordinance, drafted by the right-leaning political advocacy group...
Could the Bears' New Stadium in Arlington Heights Cost Taxpayers? New Proposal Aims to Prevent It
As the Chicago Bears continue moving forward with their intention to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights and leave the National Football League's smallest stadium -- Soldier Field -- behind, a new proposal is hoping to make sure village taxpayers aren't on the hook to subsidize it. The ordinance,...
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
‘Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant in LA is So Popular, Chicago Could Get One Too
Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen. Some patrons have come from out of state to see the pop-up eatery.
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
Windy City Smokeout, Market Days and More: 8 Things To Do in Chicago This Weekend
Chicagoans are kicking off the first weekend of August with barbecue, art and family friendly festivals. Here are eight things to do this weekend in the city:. The annual barbecue and music event will include live music performances from county artists such as Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert, as well as barbeque from over 20 vendors.
Keanu Reeves to Star in ‘The Devil in the White City,' Chicago World's Fair Thriller
Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes and the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with...
Applications to Get a Free Bike From the City of Chicago Close Thursday. Here's How to Apply
If you're in the market for a new bike, you may be able to get 1 of 5,000 free bikes Chicago is giving away -- but that's only if you get your application in before the deadline closes. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as...
Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Gives Back to Chicago Through Basketball
Pippen, DICK'S team up for basketball camp, gear giveaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Scottie Pippen relishes every chance to give back to Chicago, where he spent many championship-laden years during his NBA playing days. Thursday was no different. The Chicago Bulls legend spent that day at Wintrust Arena...
Cubs Talk Podcast: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kohl Franklin Interviews
Cubs Talk Podcast: Crow-Armstrong, Franklin interviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you are a Cubs fan, you need to get to know these two prospects that plan on one day leading the big league squad to another World Series win. David Kaplan goes to South Bend to interview...
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
Bears Sign Veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster.
Blackhawks' Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sold Out, According to Team
Blackhawks' preseason game in Milwaukee sold out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in the Deer District is already sold out, according to the team. The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule on...
NBC Chicago
Kim Foxx's Office Faces Questions, Criticism Amid Large Number of Resignations
Amid a series of resignations at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Board President Toni Preckwinkle told reporters she’s not concerned despite criticisms levied at the institution. Questions have arisen as the county has seen nearly one-third of its prosecutors and staff resign within the last 12...
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
NBC Chicago
