Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.

Read on www.wctv.tv
Related
wfxl.com
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants arrested following recovery of stolen vehicle
A man wanted on multiple active arrest warrants was arrested following the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On August 3, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Street, that had been reported stolen. The officer conducted a traffic...
WALB 10
Valdosta purse snatching incidents still under investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still asking for people to be on the lookout for a group of men distracting women and stealing their purses. Many people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 that most of the time, they feel safe. But there’s always a way to make people feel safer.
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating death
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it is investigating a death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He is described as 5′9, 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
WCTV
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Echols County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in homicide case
The Echols County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in a homicide case.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following pursuit
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a lengthy pursuit Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Coffee Co. law enforcement, leaders join forces to tackle gang issues
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The gang and crime activity in Douglas has brought the attention of several of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement officials said gangs have now become more organized and more aggressive. Several law enforcement agencies and Coffee County leaders met Thursday to bring not just awareness to...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducts hazardous materials drill and testing
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. Lowndes County, Georgia: On August 1st, recruits and personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. This drill, conducted as a refresher for current fire department personnel, was a testing and training opportunity for the current recruit class.
WCTV
Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County teen Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack near Keaton Beach. The Perry native was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday morning. The road to recovery has been extensive. Bethea has gone through five surgeries since June 30, when...
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
WCJB
Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight. His car veered off the roadway...
valdostatoday.com
VPD hosts Back To School Clothing Drive
VALDOSTA – The VPD is partnering with New Territories Outreach Ministries to host a Back To School Clothing Drive. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is holding a Back To School Clothing Drive on Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park. The event is being partnered with New Territories Outreach Ministries.
Comments / 0