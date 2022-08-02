Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.

The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.

AMBROSE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO