ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MLB Trade Deadline: Reds trade Tyler Mahle to Twins, Brandon Drury to Padres

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlJby_0h2EITTQ00

The Reds traded right-hander Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury just before the 6 p.m. deadline.

Cincinnati will receive infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, as well as lefty Steven Hajjar, from Minnesota in exchange Mahle. The 27-year-old who has been with the Reds since his debut in 2017 has a 4.40 ERA this season with 51 earned runs allowed.

Steer, 24, is the Twins' No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Hajjar is ranked No. 18, while Encarnacion-Strand is No. 23.

The Padres are acquiring Drury, as first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans. Cincinnati will receive shortstop Victor Acosta from San Diego. Acosta is listed as the Padres' No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Cincinnati has already traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phil Diehl to the Mets, outfielder Tommy Pham to the Red Sox and All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to the Mariners.

In their exchange with the Mets, the Reds received two prospects: 18-year-old second baseman Hector Rodriguez and 19-year-old RHP Jose Acuna. Cincinnati also got four prospects — three of whom among Seattle's top five prospects — in their trade of Castillo. Pham was traded for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

After each trade, Reds general manager Nick Krall has spoken about the importance of making the team better in the long run. The Reds are currently fourth in the NL Central with a losing record.

READ MORE
Reports: Reds trade Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners for four prospects
Jonathan India trades with fan who caught the ball from his first career grand slam
Tyler Naquin, Phil Diehl sent to Mets for two minor league players

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Phil Diehl
Person
Brandon Drury
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy