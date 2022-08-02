What Can You Take to Help With a Sore Throat From COVID? Here's What Top Doc Says

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says
President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Symptoms of the Omicron BA.5 variant include runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, according to the CDC. Its symptoms are similar to past Omicron subvariants: a sore throat, sneezing, and a runny nose. Experts say BA.5 infections may lead to less severe cases of COVID-19 than early ones.
People are comparing BA.5 symptoms to meningitis, but COVID experts say they're very different
BA.5 infections are dominating this summer. Some people have complained of stiff necks, comparing COVID to meningitis. But meningitis patients have persistent high fevers and feel very ill, whereas COVID patients might have more gastrointestinal issues and sore throats.
Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters
A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor
President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
New omicron subvariant may bring a severe COVID-19 wave. Here are the symptoms to look out for
The omicron subvariant BA.5 is gaining a strong foothold in the United States, accounting for more than 50% of cases in a month’s time due to its high transmissibility and the ability to evade antibodies. Together with the other new subvariant BA.4, cases and hospitalizations have surged, per The...
What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants
Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
CDC Issues Parechovirus Warning—Here's What PeV Can Look Like in Infants
Fact-checked on July 15, 2022, by Marley Hall, a writer and fact checker specializing in medical and health information. Parechovirus, a virus that in rare cases can be life-threatening for young infants, is circulating in multiple states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Tuesday. In the...
What medications can a person take to treat a fever at home?
Defines a fever as any temperature at 100.4ºF (38ºC) or above. While it is a natural process, it can be uncomfortable and become dangerous if a person’s temperature becomes too high. Medications for fever do not treat the underlying condition causing the fever, but they can help...
After-Effects of COVID-19 Infection May Linger On for Years, Say Doctors
Mild COVID-19 infection or asymptomatic infection can be a misleading occurrence, and their after-effects may last for years, said doctors involved in treating COVID patients. Over 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases are considered mild or asymptomatic; among many, the infection weans away without detection. Many spend a week or two with a cough, mild fever, sore throat and headache.
