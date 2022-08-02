ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Can You Take to Help With a Sore Throat From COVID? Here's What Top Doc Says

 3 days ago
Related
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters

A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What medications can a person take to treat a fever at home?

Defines a fever as any temperature at 100.4ºF (38ºC) or above. While it is a natural process, it can be uncomfortable and become dangerous if a person’s temperature becomes too high. Medications for fever do not treat the underlying condition causing the fever, but they can help...
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

After-Effects of COVID-19 Infection May Linger On for Years, Say Doctors

Mild COVID-19 infection or asymptomatic infection can be a misleading occurrence, and their after-effects may last for years, said doctors involved in treating COVID patients. Over 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases are considered mild or asymptomatic; among many, the infection weans away without detection. Many spend a week or two with a cough, mild fever, sore throat and headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
